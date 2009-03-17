Ask PFW Part II: Not-so-off season

I've been hearing too much about defense line players be gone, and others coming; WRs CB, etc... but there's not much being told about Brady. I am quite concerned about who is going to be the starter quarterback this coming season. Is Brady healthy?*

Based on everything we've heard and seen from Brady himself he's well on the road toward recovery and being in the starting lineup for opening day 2009. He's in Foxborough working out to start the Patriots offseason program. He even put on a throwing display for some children at a charity last month. Right now I don't have any reason to believe Brady won't be back and raring to go when the season starts in September.

Just want to know why Tedy Bruschi's number is 45 on his rookie card? Why and when did he change it to 54? If you could send me the answers to these questions, I would greatly appreciate it. I've been trying to figure it out for years. I am a proud member of Patriot Nation. Thanks.Conrad Grenier

Bruschi was a third-round pick as a defensive lineman out of Arizona in 1996. He wore No. 68 in college. Bruschi wore No. 45 in his first summer in New England including preseason action as No. 54 was worn through that preseason by returning second-year linebacker Alcides Catanho. Bruschi took over the No. 54 jersey for the start of his rookie regular season and has donned the jersey ever since. For future reference to all trading card collectors, those companies generally take photos for the rookie cards during rookie mini-camps just after the draft. As such it is not uncommon for players, especially lower round draft picks, to sport numbers on their rookie cards that are different than what they end up wearing when the regular season rolls around.

We certainly did come up with a pretty cool trivia question here: "Who last wore No. 54 in New England prior to 14-year veteran Tedy Bruschi?" I'll bet no one would come up with an undrafted special teams contributor named Alcides Catanho!

Greetings from Germany, I'd just like to ask why is it that in a few ASK PFW postings now, some more recent, you guys have referred to Kevin O'Connell as the Pats quarterback of the future? Correct me if I'm wrong, but the way I see it is that by the time Brady is ready to give up the reigns, if O'Connell will have developed into a starting quarterback, he will most likely be gone to another team. Brady is 31, O'Connell is 24, if Brady is solid for another 5-6 years (he's stated he'll play until he's 40) I can't see O'Connell waiting around until he's 30 to be a starting QB, assuming he develops into a starting QB. The only way I see O'Connell being the Pats starting QB would be in the event of another injury to Brady or a drastic reduction in production from Brady. And it would have to happen in the next 4-5 years, if not sooner, or O'Connell will be gone. What do you think about my reasoning?Angello Pentella

You're not wrong. Our good friend Erik Scalavino here at PFW simply has a man-crush on O'Connell and has ever since he first met him at last year's Combine. I have to give Erik credit, he correctly predicted the Patriots would take a flyer on O'Connell last year. Now he is trying to lay the foundation for his ascension up the depth chart in New England. But Brady clearly has a lot left in the tank and plays to play for years. Baring another major injury his only playing time will be mop-up and preseason duty. If he shines there, maybe he'll get a chance to go play elsewhere as a tradable commodity. Either way, this is Brady's team for the foreseeable future regardless of what our boy Erik wants to believe.

Do you think the Patriots would consider trading for Boldin given that the Cardinals are shopping him? I know their first priority should be to try to get Wilfork/Mankins signed and probably Seymour/Neal as well, but if there's a way to fit Boldin in salary-wise with the $9MM/yr he wants I think they could trade for him and still address the defensive side of the ball in the draft. Plus, Moss probably doesn't have too many more years left at this level (4 max). They could possibly trade their 1st and 3rd, or 1st and last 2nd rounder? That would leave them with either three 2nds or two 2nds and a 3rd with possibly another compensatory 3rd. They'd be unstoppable on offense for the next two years and then have Boldin as their 1st WR for the future.Jeremy W.

No.

Given the recent moves the Pats have made in free agency to shore up the secondary it seems likely that the first-round selection is going to be at linebacker. Most of the mock drafts I have seen show the Pats taking Larry English over Brian Cushing, but from what I've heard Larry English has fallen off most teams' first-round draft board. If that's the case wouldn't it make more sense for the Pats to take Brian Cushing with their 1st pick as a replacement for Bruschi who's at the tail end of his career unfortunately and try to grab English with their early second they acquired in the Cassel trade?Craig McTavish

It certainly makes sense to get English, a proven college pass rusher, later in the draft if that's possible. But we all know how much misinformation is spread in the months and weeks leading up to the draft. And mock drafts aren't worth the paper they're printed on. English had a disappointing Combine, that's a fact. The rest, in terms of his current draft value, is all speculation until we get to April 25. Cushing is a guy whose name has been in first-round talk dating back to last season. He's a solid player surrounded by a lot of talent at USC. I'm not as much in love with him as I am with his teammate, Rey Maualuga. He's the guy I'd like to replace Bruschi and line up next to Mayo assuming that the Patriots fill the need at outside linebacker with a veteran like Julius Peppers or Jason Taylor.

In several mock drafts I've seen they show the Pats going with Alphonso Smith, but in an article by Eric Scalavino, he isn't even mentioned. Is he a good enough player to be picked with the 23rd overall pick?

D. DiSchino

Smith is certainly in the conversation in the first round as maybe the most productive cornerback in the draft. He made a ton of plays on the ball in his career at Wake Forest. You'll have to excuse Erik, he must have been asleep at the wheel when he wrote that story. To be fair to him, though, I think that list of prospect was simply meant to offer a few different cornerback options at the various levels of the draft and not be an all-inclusive list of talent available. Screw it, I don't want to defend Erik. He dropped the ball on that one and it will be reflected in his next paycheck. This lack of an attention to detail has dogged his writing for years. He's too worried about praising Kevin O'Connell as the quarterback of the future in New England!

Hey guys, love reading your mailbag every week. Anyway, can you see OT Andre Smith falling to the 23rd pick in the draft? Could you see the Patriots selecting him? I believe he would make the protection for Tom Brady better but mainly open holes for Laurence Maroney and the rest. Maybe he could start at RT right away for a couple of years and then swap places with Matt Light. What do you think?Adam Catling

Talent-wise there aren't too many questions in Smith's game. He's a man-child. He played at an elite level for Nick Saban at Alabama. But he's also had plenty of problems. Saban suspended him for his final bowl game for the Tide. He was AWOL for a while at the Combine. He didn't do himself any favors with what he had to say at the Combine. His stock has fallen from a potential top-five pick to a complete unknown. Someone will snag his impressive physical abilities, probably somewhere in the middle to latter part of the first round, but I wouldn't want to be the team taking that risk. Smith scares me. I don't know if you could count on him moving forward. I don't, as the Patriots say, "know how much football means to him." He doesn't feel like a Patriot to me. If that's true, I'm sure that's a message that Saban has personally sent to his very good friend, Belichick. That's just speculation on my part, but if anyone has gotten a good scouting report from the Alabama coach it's Belichick.

Hey, first off just wanted to say thanks for keeping fans updated during the offseason. I was also wondering what you guys thought on T.O. signing with Bills and Shawn Springs signing with the Pats. Both players have been in the same division, been on rival teams, and matched up against each other plenty of times. I think that we could have some interesting games with the Bills now. Thanks again.John Winalski

That's a storyline that's gotten some attention in recent weeks. It's one of those quirky sports stories. In reality, T.O.'s arrival in Buffalo made New England's two meetings with the Bills much more interesting with or without Springs. That individual battle, depending on where Springs lines up in the Patriots defense, is just a quirky subplot of the matchup. I'm not buying that Springs is quite Owens' kryptonite as has been speculated, but maybe he'll help stop the big-play wideout with his physical play at the line of scrimmage. Either way, T.O. is the show. Always will be. Just ask him!

Hey guys. Jason Taylor seems to be good fit for the Patriots. Could it be that the Patriots and Jason have already agreed on a contract and are waiting until the "voluntary workouts" are over to announce the deal? Jason left the Redskins because he wanted to spend the workout time with his family. What do you think? Thanks.Bob

I doubt it but as I've written in the past my good friend Kevin Garnett once yelled through my TV that, "Anything is possible!" My guess is that Taylor isn't in a huge hurry to sign, just as he's not in a huge hurry to work out. While I'm sure Belichick would love for Taylor to workout in the program if he did come to New England, I also think he'd be pretty comfortable with Taylor being ready to go once the season starts regardless of what he does in March. Adam Schefter says there is a 50-50 chance Taylor lands in New England. Time will tell.

