Ask PFW: Pick your poison

What are your thoughts on picking up Ryan Mathews from Fresno St. with our first pick in the second round? He's big (220) enough to be an every down back and has the speed (reportedly running the 40 in the 4.3s) to be the home run hitter the Pats have been lacking. I think he would be a great addition and would also give us an opportunity to allow Laurence Maroney to move on. What are your thoughts? *Mike Collins*

I like Mathews and I believe he'll be a productive pro. I just don't think running back is as big a problem for the Patriots offense as most other people. I'm not a huge Maroney fans but as part of a committee I think he and Sammy Morris and Fred Taylor are fine. As long as Tom Brady is here the Patriots will be a pass-first offense so drafting a running back that high doesn't make sense to me. The team has plenty of more pressing needs like linebacker (inside and outside), wide receiver, defensive line and cornerback. If there's a running back that Belichick likes in the middle rounds then I'm all for it. But I won't be happy with a running back in the first two days … unless C.J. Spiller happens to drop and the value is just too high to ignore. But I do share your enthusiasm for Mathews and I believe he'll be a solid every-down back.

Paul Perillo

I, for one, am all for the way that the Pats have handled the offseason so far. While I would have loved to have seen Julius Peppers in a Patriots uniform, I don't think he is worth what he signed for. Re-signing Leigh Bodden, Vince Wilfork and Kevin Faulk were far higher priorities and I think, set the Pats up for the future. I also think that the Pats have a nice young nucleus on defense built that will only get better. Jerod Mayo, Wilfork, Brandon Meriweather and James Sanders could start for anyone in the league. Darius Butler, Patrick Chung, Myron Pryor, Ron Brace and other youngsters have the chance to make a real difference this year. That being said, I'm more interested in the lack of coaches being hired than I am in personnel at the moment. Are we really asking BB to be the GM, Head Coach, Offensive and Defensive Coordinator? Come on! I know he has a particular system that he demands people buy into but are you really telling me that there isn't a single guy out there who fits into that system? Seems kind of outrageous to me.

Josh Hirsch

I'm also fine with the way the offseason has gone thus far. There weren't a lot of quality players available via free agency and it made sense for the Patriots to stick with their own players instead. Like Belichick said at the owners meetings, "some of the best players in free agency were Patriots." I'm not sure I agree with your assessment of the team's overall talent, however. There is some talented youth on the team but it remains to be seen how much of an impact those guys will have. Mayo should improve with two healthy knees. Sanders and Meriweather are OK … nothing more. Sanders didn't even start most games for the Patriots last year, let alone anyone in the league. I love Butler and believe he'll be a key player in 2010. I'm not as high on Chung. He looks like a solid special teams player but I haven't seen much as a safety that has made me take notice. Same thing for the young defensive linemen, who could both be pressed into duty this season. Basically, the team that walked off the field 33-14 losers in a home playoff game will be returning (plus a new draft class obviously). I'm not sure how much better the team be, but I am glad they re-signed the players they chose to. As for the coaching situation, I would prefer that the team named specific coordinators but you can be sure that someone will handle those duties. Bill O'Brien is likely the guy on offense and Matt Patricia on defense. Belichick has said he will work more with the defense this season but that doesn't mean he's going to do everything – at least not more than he always has.

Paul Perillo

Over the past couple of weeks I've seen lots of fans angry at the team for not signing any of the big name free agents. While failing to sign Peppers, the team did exactly what it needed to do, resigning Wilfork, Bodden, Faulk and Neal, with Wilfork and Bodden both signing long-term deals ensuring a bit of stability at those positions. CMON GUYS! Does it really make sense going after other free agents, and losing the important pieces the team already had? My guess is that BB will be in a dealing mood come draft day or maybe even sooner. Finally for the questions. First, do you see the Pats trading for Greg Olsen? Next, what would you think about the Pats going after Vincent Jackson? Finally, what do you think of signing Torry Holt? I know he is getting up there in age but Brady does like playing with veteran receivers.Serge Yanaki

Like I said above, I like what the team did in re-signing its players. The only thing I'd question is, why couldn't they do that and sign some free agents? Maybe not Peppers but surely there were players of higher caliber than Alge Crumpler, Marques Murrell and Damione Lewis available. Anyway, I'll get to your questions. It looks like Chicago may hold on to Olsen at this point. I read something where Desmond Clark may be the odd guy out of the Bears tight end situation so perhaps Mike Martz believes Olsen is worth keeping. If Olsen is available I'd definitely be willing to give a second-round pick for him and let him work with Brady. I love Vincent Jackson but that's a very difficult deal to consummate. It would require both a great deal of money and compensation. The Chargers wouldn't likely accept less than the first- and third-round picks that would be required of an offer sheet and Jackson will be looking for a boatload of cash. I think he's worth the money, but not the money and the picks. Finally, I have tons of respect for Holt but it's over, folks. He was a shell of himself last year with Jacksonville and I'm not sure he'd make a lot of sense at this point. If he were willing to come in for the minimum it may be worth a shot, but the team needs younger receivers. Brady doesn't like veterans … he likes guys who run where they are supposed to run. He was great with Deion Branch and David Givens but struggled with Donald Hayes and Joey Galloway. Again, it's not about experience. It's about knowing the system.

Paul Perillo

I'm a fan of the Pats in Macao, China. Please excuse me if I made any grammar or spelling mistakes. Will the Pats try to draft a QB in April this year (maybe in fifth or sixth round)? B.B. is trying to rebuild the team with younger players, therefore I don't think B.B. will let Tom Brady stay after his current contract ended. Brian Hoyer, however, has not proven that he can be relied on as a franchise QB. So, is there a possibility that the Pats will draft a QB in April, or perhaps they will sign a free agent, such as Chad Pennington?John Lee

Your grammar was fine, John, now please excuse any errors I may make. Belichick likes to draft quarterbacks late in the draft and I wouldn't be surprised if he did so this year. Brady was a sixth-round pick himself, and Kliff Kingsbury, Rohan Davey and Matt Cassel all were taken late as well. Kevin O'Connell was a third-round pick in 2008 but didn't pan out. I could see Belichick looking for a quarterback to join Hoyer and learn the system, but I don't see the Patriots letting Brady go when his contract is up. I expect him to be extended before the start of the season and for Brady to play at least another five years in New England. As for Pennington, I agree that he'd make a nice backup but it appears as if he's content to stay in Miami.

Paul Perillo