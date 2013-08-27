Ask PFW: Pre-cut queries

If Gronk and Amendola are healthy, our offense should be fine, except perhaps when facing elite defenses. But our D is likely to remain average against the run and mediocre against the pass. Drafting guys like Dowling and Wilson with 2d-round picks really hurts. And the fact that Harmon and Ryan were taken in the 3d, shows that BB still drafts unproven players high. Meanwhile players like Arrington and even troubled Dennard make sense. So why is it so hard for BB to do what works?**

Jake S.

Maybe I don't understand the question. What works? Like winning his division every year? Going to AFC title games and Super Bowls? Sure, Belichick has made mistakes drafting and on defense. It happens. He's also made good picks as well. It's the nature of the business. He's probably neither the genius some people paint him to be nor the drafting nightmare others portray. As always, the truth is in the middle. I think the Patriots should have a decent run defense this year and the pass defense has the chance to be better. A lot of that will be decided by the improvements of Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower in their second season, especially Jones. Sure it's easy at this point to paint Dowling and Wilson as questionable picks that are trending toward busts, but it's way too early for Harmon and Ryan. Both are competing for playing time as rookies and have shown the ability at times to make plays. They're young and we'll see where the development goes.

Andy Hart

I'm really hoping, and so is Andy, that Daniel Fells will be a big part of our offense. (And what's your nickname for him again?) Will he be given much more playing time when the season starts? Thanks!

Michael LaRocco

I am rooting for Fells because he seems to be a good guy, a true professional and a pretty versatile tight end option. (For the record I like to call him Big Smooth – because he's big, and, well, smooth.) He missed the third preseason game and some practice time before that to injury. Last we saw him on the practice field it looked at that time like trainers were working on his left shoulder. That's not a good sign for a guy who was limited last summer by injury and is battling for a role and a roster spot with this team. He's also the costliest of the tight end options, so that's a strike against him as well as the team can save nearly a million dollars by cutting him. That said, I still think he's the most consistent, versatile, proven option on the tight end depth chart and think he has to be one of the final 53 men on the roster if he's healthy. If he's on the roster I think he'll have a valuable role with the team early in the season and could open the eyes of some fans.

Andy Hart

Hey guys, I like the work you do. I'm not sure if this has been talked about already, but Edelman and Amendola seem to have a lot of redundant abilities to the point where it seems like they are in many ways the same player. Does this put Edelman's job on the team in danger at all? It seems like he could find himself being a surprise cut.

Kerry Brown

While there are clearly some overlapping roles with the two players, the same could have been said about Edelman and Wes Welker over the years. Edelman's biggest strengths are his punt return ability and his versatility. He's a solid backup receiver with the ability to play inside and out if needed. Amendola is the top dog at receiver right now, but there is always room for depth guys like Edelman at every position. His biggest issue is staying healthy, something that's also a concern with Amendola. So that actually probably helps Edelman's job security. I don't think he's in danger of getting cut. But I guess that's why they would call it a surprise cut!

Andy Hart