Ask PFW: Stepping up

Vince Wilfork in his ninth season is deserving of NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Isn't he?*

*Ron Curtin

Short answer – no. Wilfork has been his typically solid self, and he may be even more valuable off the field in terms of leading the young defense. But Defensive Player of the Year? I'm not willing to go that far. There are so many productive pass rushers who disrupt games in way Wilfork isn't capable off, not the least of which is Houston's J.J. Watt. San Francisco's Aldon Smith has been dominant. Cincinnati's Geno Atkins, like Wilfork a defensive tackle, has double digit sacks as well. Wilfork will have to settle for another Pro Bowl trip and possibly even an All-Pro selection, but it's a bit far-fetched to envision him as Defensive Player of the Year.

Paul Perillo

Is Julian Edelman on the injured reserve that you can come back from after a certain amount of time or is he truly out for the year?

James G.

Edelman is on season-ending injured reserve so he can't come back. The Patriots used their "designated for return" IR spot earlier in the season on Visanthe Shiancoe, and he's back with the team.

Paul Perillo

I was just wondering about Jeff Demps and his future with the Patriots. Do you think he will help us next year? I know he is short (5-7) and played RB for Florida but has a ton of speed. Where do you see him fitting in the grand scheme of things?

Scott Rodriguez

I think Demps will have the opportunity to come to training camp with the Patriots next summer and earn a roster spot. He's obviously lightning fast and would seem to be a perfect candidate as a third-down back with the ability to catch the ball and run out of spread formations. He's also a dangerous return option in the kicking game. I don't think Demps is a lock to stick around, but his ability and athleticism are obvious and he'll get every opportunity to do so.

Paul Perillo

Hello from a deployed location, Qatar! Long time Patriots fan, first time writer ... my question is about defensive end Jason Babin. When I heard the news that Babin would be released from Philly I prayed to the football gods that the Patriots would pick him up off of waivers to play opposite Chandler Jones as a pass rusher. The sports news even alluded to the fact that the Pats were high on the list to go after him. Why then, did he become a Jaguar, and not a Patriot? Did the organization make a play for him? I think you would agree this would have been a major steal with his talent.

Jason Lauterbach

I do agree Babin would have been a nice addition but the Patriots never had a chance to get him. The Jaguars have one of the worst records in football and therefore were well ahead of the Patriots in the waiver wire and got the chance to claim him first. As it turned out, the Patriots never put in a claim for Babin anyway (according to reports) and if they wanted him they would have had to sign him if he cleared waivers. Obviously he never did, and now he's coming up with strip sacks as a Jaguar.

Paul Perillo

With injuries at WR why don't we move Shane Vereen to receiver? He has the hands and is fast.

Nader Behbehani