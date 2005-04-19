Ask PFW: The draft is finally here

]()Hey guys how's it going? Quick question for ya, have you heard anything as to when the team is going to receive their rings?*Todd Bergeron*

The players will receive their rings in a ceremony on June 12. That day coincides with the end of the team's three-day, veteran mini camp and is the day before the annual New England Patriots Charitable Foundation golf tournament.

Andy Hart

I first noticed that the Dolphins would have a lot of time to get their act together before playing us. Then I noticed that all our division games were after our bye week in late October and during the two months of November and December (10/30 - 01/01). Why the second preseason? To insure that the late season games are meaningful and add to the suspense? Doesn't this go a little too far and require an essentially flawless November and December preceding the necessarily perfect postseason play.Perry Jewell

No offense Perry, but to steal a line out of Bill Belichick's book of all purpose clichés, "It is what it is." While the NFL does have an obligation to give the TV networks desirable games for both prime time and heading into the postseason, I don't think they create the schedule in a manner that hurts or helps any one team. As it is put together the schedule should provide plenty of excitement in the AFC East over the last two months and for the team to host two division foes in the last month of the season is never a bad thing. But in the end, "It is what it is."

Andy Hart

About a year ago I submitted a question to Ask PFW regarding the penalty imposed on a team for exceeded the league mandated salary cap. The answer I received dodged the question a bit by stating that this situation could not occur because the league works so closely with the teams in enforcing the salary cap. However, on page 17 of the April 6, 2005 issue of PFW, in the NFL Draft 2005 Column, it states that "...The Broncos forfeited a third-round pick for a salary cap infraction". So now for the obvious follow-on question: Is there a direct correlation between the severity of any forfeited draft pick(s) and the severity of the salary cap infraction?Pat

The penalty is at the discretion of the league. The Broncos were fined $950,000 and lost this year's third round pick for a violation that revolved around deferred compensation in the contracts for such players as John Elway and Terrell Davis that was seen as circumventing the salary cap between 1996 and 1998. I am sure if the league found even more severe violations they would levy a more severe penalty. Seeing as this is the second third-round pick the league has taken from Denver for such violations (2002) I am guessing that any future violations would earn greater penalties.

Andy Hart

I have a comment about the draft, but first: I read one of your responses that dealt with the Urlacher "rumor", and I would just like to say that I was under the impression that it was fairly well known that this "rumor" was the invention of a certain T.V. personality, and nothing more. Also, it simply makes no sense, considering the bonus he just received would go on their cap immediately. It would be nice, but it doesn't seem realistic. As for the draft, I can't see the last pick in the 1st round offering them anything worth taking in the first round. I know hardly anything about this years crop, but I do know they aren't likely to draft a linebacker 1st, because at 32 they aren't likely to get a starter, and you don't build depth with 1st round picks, you go for impact. I don't know if there is a corner worth trading up for, and the same reasons stated above, I think, preclude the possibility of them taking a corner at 32. Last year was unique because apparently not many teams saw Ben Watson as the specimen the Pats evidently think he is. I also don't think they will trade up anyway, because this year they are not as stocked as in the past two years. It is also my contention that they don't need another starting corner, with Poole and Samuel, and if Gus Scott returns to health, and is as good as we all thought he would be, then that may free up Wilson to, at the very least, help out at corner. Do you not want your best talent on the outside?(I also think that Ty Law may end up coming back, unless anything has happened that I'm not aware of). We all know that the Belichick regime has been reluctant to take o-linemen in the 1st round, and even if they weren't, I just don't see anything worthwhile being there at the end of the round. Therefore, I believe they will trade the 32nd pick. I am not going to wager a guess as to what they may get for it. What do you think?Japers

Aside from the part about Law returning, your scenario sounds plausible to me. I agree with your premise that there isn't a first-round quality inside linebacker available. It seems to be a dying position at the college level and rarely do they get selected the first round. If they do, lately they seem to come off the board pretty early as Jonathan Vilma showed a year ago. At corner there is more talent and depth, but a run on those players could make that a bit of a reach pick as well. In the end the Patriots will take value at the spot, although I would be surprised to see either a tight end or defensive tackle get called. And as you said a trade is always a legitimate possibility – either up or down.

Andy Hart

Which potential draft picks have the Patriots worked out at Foxboro? I heard somewhere they can only bring in 20 prospects is that true? Keep up the great work I look forward to the ask PFW posting every Tuesday!Bill Matters

Teams are allowed to bring in 20 prospects for visits. While the Patriots don't generally let too much of that information get out, my understanding based mostly on published reports is that the list of 2005 visits includes Louisville safety Kerry Rhodes, LSU cornerback Corey Webster, Utah defensive tackle Sione Pouha, Northwestern defensive tackle Luis Castillo, Florida middle linebacker Channing Crowder, Michigan cornerback Marlin Jackson and N.C. State offensive tackle Chris Colmer, among others. Much of the information surrounding the visits comes courtesy of former PFW writer and current MetroWest Daily News beat writer Mike Reiss.

Andy Hart

Hey guys! Great job you do week after week. It's great to be able to feed my Pat's habit, even in the offseason! Now, on to my question: What's the deal with the Pat's schedule?? 4 of the first 6 on the road!? 4 straight playoff teams, with 3 of those on the road? And why do the Dolphins get to play us coming off Monday night games twice?? Once I can understand, but twice??!! This screams conspiracy!!James Roberts

I am really hoping that your tongue was firmly planted in your cheek when you wrote this email. As I said in the previous answer, "It is what it is." Eight at home. Eight on the road. For every short week there's a long week. For every long week there is a short week. I mean you can throw all the Belichick clichés out there for this one. And how do you think Miami fans feel about having to play at Gillette on January 1?

Andy Hart