Ask PFW: Tim Tebow Time

I heard I rumor that the Pats might move Chandler Jones to DT. Because the guy they drafted in the seventh round will be playing in his spot. I really hope it's not true

Matt Lucia

I wouldn't put much stock into whatever rumor you heard. Jones is listed on the roster at 260 pounds and he told the PFW crew he put on about 10 pounds of muscle this offseason. He looks great but even if he's now at 270 that's still pretty small to play defensive tackle full time. Jones will continue his role as the team's top pass rusher and hopefully enjoy a Year 2 jump and become a force off the edge. But I wouldn't expect to see him at tackle much unless it was part of some kind of gimmick sub package where the Patriots are trying to give the offense a different look. Otherwise, I expect to see him coming off the edge.

Paul Perillo

Hey, PFW. If I'm not mistaken, Andre Carter was out of the league last year, still mending that leg. Do you foresee the Patriots bringing him in at any point, be it for a supporting role or due to injury?

Dante Swinton

Carter actually played 12 games for the Raiders last season and finished with just 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He re-signed with Oakland and presumably with go to camp there. Carter was terrific for the Patriots in 2011 but is now 34 years old and I'm not sure there's much left in the tank. It's possible he'll be more effective this season now that he's two years removed from surgery to repair his torn quad but I wouldn't expect a huge jump.

Paul Perillo

Is it possible for a rookie to be signed and then released in the same year? Does his pay end right when he is released or does he get the salary for just that year?

Wyatt Hudson

Any player can be signed and released in the same year, by the same team or another team. There is no limit to the amount of times a player can be let go and be re-signed within the same season. In general players are not paid during the time they are released. Players are paid weekly during the season – they receive 17 game checks representing each week of the regular season. For vested veterans who have been in the league more than four years, once they are on the roster on the Tuesday prior to Week 1 they receive their entire yearly salary even if they are released later on. But rookies are only paid when they are still on the team whether it be the active roster or injured reserve.

Paul Perillo

With a host of running backs on the roster, who do you think will 1.) make the team 2.) have the biggest impact 3.) be the most valuable long term? Also, say that Rob Gronkowski were to go down with a season ending injury, who would step up and be a big impact player for the Patriots at that position? Aside from Aaron Hernandez the Patriots don't really have that big time play maker at that tight end position. We really needed Gronkowski in those tough playoff games last year. Maybe if the patriots can develop/ bring in a great tight end it will take some of the pressure off Gronkowski to come back.

Corey Harrigan

I feel the two key running backs are Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen. The Patriots drafted both in 2011 with high picks to be the future at the position and now is the time for both to carry the load. Ridley obviously had a strong season last year and I expect him to continue that solid play as the lead back in 2013. Vereen showed flashes of what he could do late last year and in the playoffs. I feel he will represent an upgrade over Danny Woodhead as the versatile option out of the backfield as both a runner and receiver. From there Leon Washington should earn a job as another third-down type and special teams player. He will get plenty of opportunities as a returner. The questions from there fall to Brandon Bolden, LeGarrette Blount and whether or not the team wants to keep a fullback. I believe Bolden and Blount will fight it out for one roster spot with Bolden getting the edge if he's healthy. So far he hasn't practiced, reportedly due to an ankle injury. Blount is a big back and could be valuable as an extra option near the goal line, but he's had problems holding onto the ball at times in his career so perhaps that's not the best way to use him. Two fullbacks are currently on the roster – Ben Bartholomew and James Develin. Develin spent time on the roster and practice squad last season so he would seem the logical choice should Belichick opt to keep a fullback. My guess is Ridley, Vereen, Washington and Bolden will be the four backs on the roster to open the season.

Paul Perillo

With the personnel moves looking like we are going for speed and athleticism of defense, will we see more use of psycho packages? And have we had any success with this model in recent years?

Paul Jones

I could see Belichick implementing some different personnel groups trying to utilize some of the young legs the team has recently acquired. I'm not sure exactly how it will all unfold but we saw some different looks last season with Jermaine Cunningham and Justin Francis lined up inside with Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich coming off the edge. I could see Jamie Collins perhaps tossed into this mix with his tremendous speed and athleticism. I don't know exactly how you would define a psycho package but finding ways to get more athletes on the field is a good problem to have.

Paul Perillo

Patriots decided to lock two young talented TEs, Gronk and Hernandez to long-term contracts long before their rookie contracts expired, and paid a lot of upfront money to both players. Patriots don't do that often, and I wonder if they feel being burned by the injury bug hitting both players and that may affect the organization locking young and talented players in the future?

Stan C.