Ask PFW: Wondering about Wilfork

After watching Vince [Wilfork] go down to an Achilles injury, I think there's only one thing to do if the Patriots are looking to still win this year: Throw the bank at Richard Seymour. Sure they can try to plug in [Marcus] Forston and [Joe] Vellano, or hope that [Armond] Armstead is able to come back after week six. Big Sey would be a huge help in pushing us towards a championship this year. We've got the cap space this year. Give him a big one year deal and get him on the line ASAP! Any chance Bill and co can mend fences with him? Josh Howell

With the loss of Vince Wilfork, Do you guys see the Patriots possibly trying to reach Richard Seymour or making a trade for a DT? Tim Adams

Who may replace Wilfork for a few games? And [Tommy] Kelly is up in age to be productive all game long. Can they get Seymour if the price is right? Any other capable back-ups of the practice squad to help D-line? Stan Cohan

No, no, no, a thousand times… no. The Seymour move is not happening. As we've discussed several times before in this space, Seymour burned his bridges when he left Foxborough, having said, on multiple occasions, that he has no desire to play for the Patriots ever again. And don't think for a second that the front office is going to panic and throw ungodly sums of money at a player they once gave a huge payday and then didn't want to continue paying when he was still relatively young and productive. Richard Seymour is never walking back through the doors at Gillette Stadium. Case closed.

New England will most likely go with what they've got, possibly adding a street free agent at some point. Tommy Kelly, rookies Joe Vellano and Chris Jones are on the roster right now, and practice squad holdover Marcus Forston could get a promotion to the 53 very soon. Armstead is intriguing, but still weeks away from even being a consideration due to NFI restrictions, which are similar to PUP.

And keep in mind, when suggesting trades, the Patriots have to give something in return, regardless of who you're trying to acquire. There isn't a position deep enough on this team right now that would warrant surrendering a player to get a d-tackle. Nor, I would guess, would Belichick be willing to part with any future draft picks unless the player he was getting in return was young and gifted and entering his prime. Oh, yeah, and inexpensive. Good luck trying to find one of those on the trade market. Erik Scalavino

With Wilfork apparently done for the season, there's a lot of talk about who could fill his shoes, when that answer is obviously no one. My question is how hard would it be at this point to switch to a 3-4, using a Jones-Kelly-Ninkovich three-man front? Or is the depth at LB too weak to even allow that option? Jeff Samanen

With the loss of Big Vince this season, do you see the Patriots going to more of a base 3-4 Defense for the remainder of this year? I know in a 3-4 a player like Wilfork is ideal but I really think Tommy Kelly can hold his own and having Spikes and Mayo in the middle will really help in the run defense. Rian Bednarz

Hate to break it to you, Jeff, but no one on this Earth is irreplaceable. No one. Not even Wilfork at defensive tackle. As we saw against the Falcons, his absence did very little – with the exception of a few plays on one drive – to bolster Atlanta's rushing attack. New England will miss Wilfork's massive presence and athleticism, for sure, but the team is not going to make a switch to the 3-4 for a couple of reasons.

First, the personnel on this team aren't built for that scheme. Chandler Jones, for instance, would not be as effective as an outside linebacker. His true fit is where he is now, at defensive end. Second, and more importantly, Wilfork is a bona fide nose tackle who can also play d-tackle. Very few d-tackles have the skills to play the nose properly. Maybe Tommy Kelly could do it, but this is not time to begin experimenting with defensive personnel. Now is not the time to panic. Though Wilfork will be conspicuous in his absence, the defense will survive his loss. Erik Scalavino