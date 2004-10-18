Ask PFW: Working out the kinks

]()No one ran a bootleg better than Steve Grogan, especially when down near the goal line. Why don't we see Tom Brady bootleg especially since he is so good at hiding the ball and running play action plays? While we are at it, why don't we ever see flea flickers, hook and ladder plays, drop kicks, or option plays in the NFL? One of the best plays I've seen since the Brady era was a pass from Patten (I think) to Brady. Wouldn't it make sense to run at least one trick play every now and then just to keep defenses guessing?*Bertrand Dugal*

I am not sure what games you are watching, but I think Charlie Weis does run at least one trick play a game. In fact, he has drawn significant criticism in his time in New England for being too tricky and overly creative when pure, smash-mouth football might have been a better course of action. You referenced a pass to Brady from Kevin Faulk in 2001, that is one of the examples of Weis' creativity. He's called many such plays including reverses, double reverses, end-arounds, wide receiver passes and many more. As far as the bootlegs go, Brady is never going to win games running the ball, and as we saw last Sunday doing so puts the Franchise in harms way. Brady is athletic enough to move in the pocket, but is certainly not a running talent anywhere near the likes of Grogan or Michael Vick. He does enough to help his offensive linemen out, but running more would not be a good thing for his future or the future of the team as a whole.

Andy Hart

I notice that you have answered only a few questions from fans this week. Is it because you are not get many questions? Again no link for questions at the bottom of the PFW page.Otis Hill

Otis, my man, we are working on the Ask PFW placement issue. As with anything new, the redesign of Patriots.com still has a lot of bugs to be worked out. I think the new look will be a huge positive in the future, but stick with us as we work out the kinks. And if you don't like something or have ideas to improve the site please email them to us here at Ask PFW or click on the feedback link at the very bottom of the page on Patriots.com. We always appreciate the input of our readers.

Andy Hart

I wish current injuries were more updated ASAP. Also, I thought it was a new rule that coaches had to be specific about actual injuries; much to Patriot's dismay. Is the coach still trying to be vague-for instance about Cory Dillon?

Susan Tenofsky

Belichick is following the new rules for the reporting of injuries. Dillon was listed with a foot in injury, in the past that may have been listed as a leg injury. The word foot is probably a bit more specific than Belichick would really like. Other than that the only extra degree of clarity that is called for by rule is that with a skill player like a quarterback or kicker – such as a quarterback's arm injury or kicker's foot – the listing must include the specific side of the injury. The Patriots have followed the rule as well, listing both Brady and backup quarterback Jim Miller on the injury report with right shoulder injuries. It may not be what fans are looking for, but Belichick is following the rules in terms of reporting injuries and that is all you are going to get.

Andy Hart

Do you know if Cedric Cobbs will be activated? He had some monster games against some very good competition in college. I for one would like to see him in action and someone within the organization must like him if they were willing to dump Mike Cloud without batting an eyelash. Who is likely to be cut to accommodate Cobbs?Bud

Good to get an email from a frog. Will Weis or Er be emailing anytime soon? Cobbs and linebacker Matt Chatham are now available to start practicing with the team or be activated to the roster. The team has the next three weeks to decide to start practicing either or both players and would then have 21 days from the first day of practice to decide to put the player on the active roster, release him or put him on PUP/IR for the remainder of the season. While there is no official word yet, both Chatham and Cobbs appear to be healthy and it could come down to the need for either player combined with the availability of roster spots. With the trio of Dillon, Rabih Abdullah and Kevin Faulk all producing, the need for Cobbs may be limited right now. But we will all have to wait and see, and I will admit I am extremely intrigued by the rookie back's combination of size, speed and athleticism. I think he could be a unique addition to the offense, either now or in the future, and has a huge up side.

Andy Hart

Hey Guys, I'd of said take his "[testicles]" but he seems to be missing a pair of 'em. You guys do a great job keeping us informed. I thought it was common knowledge that the Pats injury and locker room info was kept shut down to the league's bare minimum I doubt the CIA, FBI, or Homeland Security could get the inside scoop from Coach Belichick's Football "Free dome" Fighters. No questions this week, just wanted to say thanks from a transplanted Pats fan out here behind 49er and Raider enemy lines......ok enough of the nine one rhetoric. Just a quick story I got into it with 2 Raider fans in the parking lot of a local hardware store I was wearing my Pats cap and they said to me "You know that was a fumble," of course referring to the Snow Bowl. I replied "You guys are still whining about that play? It was 3 years ago and every game has a [bad] call if not several. The refs in the NFL are so inconsistent that it has become part of the game and I expect to get some and to lose some because it happens every week in every game !" They replied, "Yeah well you would whine too if it happened to your team but we will give you this.............you guys have the BEST QUARTERBACK in the league !" I humbly agreed with them "You got that right." Then I got into my truck and got outta there fast cause both these guys where a few feet smaller than Mt. Katahdin. I just wanted to let some folks in the PATRIOT NATION know that the respect is creeping across the country slow but steady, week by week. So keep the faith and stand strong and proud and enjoy it while it lasts! And oh ya -- Hey Adam don't let the door hit [you] on the way out!Hammer'n Hank

Thanks for the support Hank in telling Adam (an emailer from last week's Ask PFW) where to go. And I am happy to include your very detailed account of the encounter with Raiders fans. The respect for this team is indeed out there and the sooner Patriots fans realize that the sooner they will enjoy the current state of success.

Andy Hart