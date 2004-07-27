Ask PFW: Worth the wait

]() **Do you think the Patriots should have gotten a LB in the draft for ageing LB's like Roman Phifer, Ted Johnson, Willie McGinest, Larry Izzo, Don Davis and Tedy Brushci? They're all still good, but some of them aren't going to be around in a few years** Paul

Boston, Mass.

Fans are never happy. I mean you only have so many picks heading into the draft and the team came away with a new running back, a nose tackle, defensive line help, secondary help, an athletically gifted tight end and a potential back of the future. Not to be harsh, but you can't take all the players and the team obviously felt there wasn't good value with the available linebackers at the time of the selections. But I do agree that LB is a spot that could use an infusion of youth in the coming years. Right now the only real young players there are Tully Banta-Cain and the work-in-progress of Dan Klecko. Both players have a lot to prove before they can even be speculated about as potential defensive contributors.

Andy Hart

Dan Klecko is clearly an awesome specimen that comes from good genes; however, he doesn't seem to have a home. Do you foresee him winning a starting role in the near or late future and where would that be? Defensive End, Defensive Tackle, Outside Linebacker, Fullback, or carrier utility player.

Jeff Clark

Vestavia, Ala.

Right now Klecko is taking the bulk of his defensive reps with the inside linebackers and I think that is the spot in which he must prove his value to maintain hopes of a long, productive NFL career. I am sure that Klecko could get by for a few years as a jack-of-all-trades, but sooner or later those guys are pushed out by younger players. I think Klecko's long-term future is at linebacker so it will be interesting to watch how he does in preseason action at that position. Ideally, as many people have suggested, he becomes the next Tedy Bruschi. But that isn't as easy as Bruschi has made it look and Klecko still has a lot to prove.

Andy Hart

A part of one of your responses last week was: "There is no financial risk with either player and both can be cut without cap charges." My question is what "non cap" compensation (if any) is paid to training camp participants who don't make the team? Thanks keep up the good work.

Norm

Hampden, Maine

Veterans are paid a $1,000 per week per diem during training camp that is bumped up to $1,200 during preseason game weeks and ending one week prior to the team's first regular season game. Rookies are paid $750 per week throughout the preseason. Once the preseason ends the players' contracts kick in with subsequent game checks on a weekly basis.

Andy Hart

There has been much talk about the possibility of both coordinators leaving for head coaching positions next season. Now, I know with regards to Romeo leaving there has been much talk about Eric Mangini taking over, and thus the same defensive system would be utilized since the Belichick regime has been in Foxboro. My question is, if a new offensive coordinator were brought in from outside the organization would that mean a new offensive system would be brought in as well? Which is more likely, would Brady and the offense have to learn a new system, or would the new coach have to come in and learn Charlie Weis' system that the players are comfortable with?

Ted Bibeau

New York, N.Y.

Based on talking to Belichick for a recent feature story in Patriots Football Weekly I would say there is a better chance that a new coordinator would have to fit within the current system. There is a chance that a new coordinator could be a guy that has worked in the Belichick system in the past and would have an easier transition into the current system, but I don't think Belichick would every bring in a new coordinator and install an entirely new system on either side of the ball. His current system, including the types of players they like to draft, has been proven to work and the loss of one or even two coordinators isn't going to change the philosophy or system in New England.

Andy Hart

I have a question regarding the reasoning behind the singing of [Kurt] Kittner. While I realize that he has more game day experience than Davey, his last year was awful stats-wise. Are the Patriots discounting some of what he did last season due to Atlanta's type of offense? I admit I'm a homer and don't follow other teams too much, hence my ignorance about Atlanta. Whaddaya think?P.S.Thank god for your column in the dog days of summer. There's only so much Tom Brady/Bridget Moynahan news once can take.

Mark Parsons

Wakefield, Mass.

You mean you don't like the daily updates on the Tom Brady soap opera? Can't say that I disagree. I think Kittner is a guy with experience, who, at the very least, is a fourth guy to take reps in camp and ease the load on the other three quarterbacks. He is more experienced, but I don't know that he has much of shot of making the team. While Patriots showed interest by putting in claims for Kittner on a few occasions, his roster spot would likely have to come at the expense of a guy like Davey or Kingsbury. While that isn't out of the question, I don't think it is likely at this point.

Andy Hart

I read PFW all the time but have never written before. This is my first time, so be gentle with me. I'm one of the few True-Patriots fans (that I know of) up here in Toronto. There's lots of bandwagon-jumpers who just want a chance to cheer for a winner because Toronto is mostly a pathetic, pseudo-sports city that deserves the crappy pro teams we have up here. I'm sorry. I just got a parking ticket and am still a little upset. Here's my question: What draft picks does the team hold for the 2005 draft? I know this is somewhat premature but like I said, this is my first time.

Rocky

Toronto, Ontario

As of right now the Patriots have just the customary seven draft picks, one in each round, for the 2005 draft. But while we are at it, who do you like in next year's class? Have you devised your top 100 yet? Who is on the rise? Falling? Come on, you must have something for me.

Andy Hart