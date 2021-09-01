Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

"It was very competitive … These decisions are not easy," McDaniels asserted. "We were pretty much splitting [snaps] between him and Cam for most of camp. It's an evaluation, when you look at the whole body of work, since [Jones] got here."

McDaniels credited Jones for his hard work on and off the field, being prepared mentally and physically for each practice and preseason game this summer, his first with New England after leading the University of Alabama to a 2020 national championship in his one and only season as a college starter.

"[Mac]'s just come in and ... Put the game and the team first," added McDaniels. "He studies hard, never makes excuses ... He's learned how to operate what we've asked him to operate so far fairly well, and he's improved and continues to make progress. He's generally taking care of the football. He's given the other 10 guys on the field an opportunity to do their jobs effectively, produce positive plays."

Perhaps as important – and maybe as difficult – has been Jones' ability to earn both his coaches' and his teammates' trust in so short a period of time. That has come, according to his coaches, in large part by the way he interacts with his veteran teammates as they continue to develop their working relationship, particularly when mistakes are made.

"He's always encouraging them," co-wide receivers coach Troy Brown observed about Jones' emerging bond with that group (Brown, incidentally, shares the receiver coaching duties with Mick Lombardi). "If a guy drops a ball, [Mac]'s always coming over to encourage them. He has good body language with them. He's not getting down on them because they dropped a pass. He's shown that leadership that you rarely see in young players."

Brown, of course, played wide receiver alongside the aforementioned Bledsoe and Brady for several seasons (1993-2007), so, he fully understands the dynamic that exists between an NFL QB and his pass catchers. Certainly, as a first-round draft choice, Jones' Patriots debut would have come eventually, but for his expected first appearance to come right out of the gates this season wasn't a foregone conclusion, his coaches insist.