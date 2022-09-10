Behind Enemy Lines: A Week 1 look at the Dolphins

The six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion gives Tagovailoa a true No.1 wide receiver to support his growth this season.

"I watched Tyreek as a Chief but you don't realize how fast he is until you see him up close everyday in practice. The thing that surprised me but he works in practice like he does in the game. He's had the best training camp of any player in Miami. It builds confidence in the quarterback and the connection with him looks smooth and natural. I think Tyreek has brought some confidence and swagger in Tua that I haven't seen in his first few years in the NFL," said Wolfe.

Outside of the obvious storylines going into week 1, Wolfe indicates that the Dolphins offensive line is the biggest concern that he's observed. He referred to Pro Football Focus reporting that the Dolphins have had one of the worst offensive lines in regards to the pass protection and run blocking.

"They brought in Terron Armstead from the Saints and Connor Williams from the Cowboys and they've moved some of their long offensive linemen's positions. Their hope is they got more athletic and they can transition to the new zone scheme," said Wolfe.

While the Dolphins added the pieces to help improve Tua's protection, Wolfe did note that Williams was moved to center this season but he's played left guard his entire career and Terron was being treated throughout camp so he wasn't always practicing. All things considered that is why he has flagged the trenches as something to keep an eye out on in Sunday's matchup.

Coincidently, the Patriots offensive line will be something to flag in the season premiere. New England spent the offseason rebuilding the offensive line with the departure of Shaq Mason and Ted Karras, and changed roles for Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn too.