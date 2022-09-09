Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 11 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Scouting the Dolphins: How Will the Patriots Defend the New-Look Dolphins Offense?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots QB Mac Jones On Being Named a Team Captain: 'I'll be happy to help anyone on our team'

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Five X-Factors for the Patriots Heading Into the Regular Season

NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Sep 09, 2022 at 11:04 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022_ExpertPredictions_16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patriots 17 Dolphins 16

Related Links

Bold prediction: Former Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker will score a touchdown in his Patriots debut. The Dolphins' No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Xavien Howard is a question mark with Byron Jones on the reserve/PUP list, and Parker has led the NFL in tight-window catches over the past five seasons (less than 1 yard of separation), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Stephania Bell, ESPN: Dolphins

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots

Mike Clay, ESPN: Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler: Patriots

Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Dolphins

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Dolphins

Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots

Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Dolphins

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

Pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

Both Mike McDaniel and Matt Patricia have attempted to install similar offensive schemes this offseason. One man grew up in the system and added Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert to an offensive group whose team speed rivals any in football. The other man is Matt Patricia, who added DeVante Parker, a player the Dolphins were happy to give up. This is going to take Mac Jones some time.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 19

The Patriots are in an unusual situation as a road dog here. They are coming off an unsettled preseason, while Miami is coming off a preseason filled with Tua Tagovailoa hype. He has a lot of weapons and did look good, which makes this a big game for him. I think Mike McDaniel will get the ball out quick to his playmakers and cause issues for a defense that isn't as talented as years past. The Dolphins have defeated the Patriots three straight times. Make it four.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Dolphins

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Dolphins

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Dolphins

John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Dolphins

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Dolphins

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

The Patriots struggle in Miami when they have the better team. How will they do when they don't?

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:

Pick: Patriots 16, Dolphins 13

I'm not as sold on the Dolphins' new-look offense as some are, and I think Bill Belichick is going to have some defensive wrinkles in store that help the Patriots win a low-scoring game.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 16

The Patriots house of horrors in South Florida remains very much in place despite the early arrival. The offensive struggles seen throughout the summer continue as Miami's causes problems.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 21

The Dolphins have had the Patriots' number of late with three-straight wins, but the margins of victory were all fairly close with some bad, and hopefully uncharacteristic, mistakes by New England playing a significant role in the outcomes. This time around the Patriots avoid those critical mistakes and do just enough to get an impressive season-opening win to hang their hat on.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Dolphins 28, Patriots 20

Until we see the Patriots offense consistently move the ball, it's hard to see New England keeping pace with the Dolphins offense. I'm confident that Belichick will have a plan against Tua and Mike McDaniel. But there's too much firepower on the Dolphins offense for the Patriots offense to look like it did during training camp.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Wild Card picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Colts

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Falcons

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Panthers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 1 at Dolphins

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Raekwon McMillan 9/9: "Everyone has the same level of expectation"

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Hunter Henry 9/9: "We're going to have a plan and communicate well"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Isaiah Wynn 9/9: "We've just got to do our job and protect our quarterback"

Patriots offensive lineman addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Jonathan Jones 9/9: "We've had two good solid days of practice"

Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Myles Bryant 9/9: "I think we are a pretty hungry team"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots kick off season in Miami

Watch as Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault evaluate the team's performance from Training Camp and preview the matchup with the Dolphins in the first game of the season. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising