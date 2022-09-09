Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots are in an unusual situation as a road dog here. They are coming off an unsettled preseason, while Miami is coming off a preseason filled with Tua Tagovailoa hype. He has a lot of weapons and did look good, which makes this a big game for him. I think Mike McDaniel will get the ball out quick to his playmakers and cause issues for a defense that isn't as talented as years past. The Dolphins have defeated the Patriots three straight times. Make it four.