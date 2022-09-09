Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patriots 17 Dolphins 16
Bold prediction: Former Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker will score a touchdown in his Patriots debut. The Dolphins' No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Xavien Howard is a question mark with Byron Jones on the reserve/PUP list, and Parker has led the NFL in tight-window catches over the past five seasons (less than 1 yard of separation), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Stephania Bell, ESPN: Dolphins
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Dolphins
Jeremy Fowler: Patriots
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Dolphins
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Dolphins
Jason Reid, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
Both Mike McDaniel and Matt Patricia have attempted to install similar offensive schemes this offseason. One man grew up in the system and added Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert to an offensive group whose team speed rivals any in football. The other man is Matt Patricia, who added DeVante Parker, a player the Dolphins were happy to give up. This is going to take Mac Jones some time.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Dolphins 24, Patriots 19
The Patriots are in an unusual situation as a road dog here. They are coming off an unsettled preseason, while Miami is coming off a preseason filled with Tua Tagovailoa hype. He has a lot of weapons and did look good, which makes this a big game for him. I think Mike McDaniel will get the ball out quick to his playmakers and cause issues for a defense that isn't as talented as years past. The Dolphins have defeated the Patriots three straight times. Make it four.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Dolphins
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Dolphins
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 20
The Patriots struggle in Miami when they have the better team. How will they do when they don't?
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 16, Dolphins 13
I'm not as sold on the Dolphins' new-look offense as some are, and I think Bill Belichick is going to have some defensive wrinkles in store that help the Patriots win a low-scoring game.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Dolphins 27, Patriots 16
The Patriots house of horrors in South Florida remains very much in place despite the early arrival. The offensive struggles seen throughout the summer continue as Miami's causes problems.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 24, Dolphins 21
The Dolphins have had the Patriots' number of late with three-straight wins, but the margins of victory were all fairly close with some bad, and hopefully uncharacteristic, mistakes by New England playing a significant role in the outcomes. This time around the Patriots avoid those critical mistakes and do just enough to get an impressive season-opening win to hang their hat on.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Dolphins 28, Patriots 20
Until we see the Patriots offense consistently move the ball, it's hard to see New England keeping pace with the Dolphins offense. I'm confident that Belichick will have a plan against Tua and Mike McDaniel. But there's too much firepower on the Dolphins offense for the Patriots offense to look like it did during training camp.