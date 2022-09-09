Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Who is your Dolphins x-factor?

Same as the Patriots – boring answer but it's Tua. Can he distribute the ball to his playmakers and make plays when needed. -PP

Mike McDaniel. How does the first-year head coach perform in his first game against the Master Of All Coaches? Yes, McDaniel and Bill Belichick will not be on the field but reacting to what he sees in real time will be a true test for McDaniel. -FK

The Patriots have held Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki in check throughout his career, holding him to a career-high of just 34 receiving yards in seven games against New England. However, with so much attention on Hill and Waddle, it'll be interesting to see how the Patriots match up against Gesicki. The safeties will have their hands full with helping the corners on verticals and crossers, so who has Gesicki? He'll have a lot of one-on-one opportunities. Whoever gets him in man coverage, likely Kyle Dugger, could turn the game in the Pats favor if Gesicki doesn't go off. -EL