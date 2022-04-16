Berj Najarian runs 2022 Boston Marathon, but that's nothing compared to his Armenian ancestors

"To see the bidding go crazy like it did was surprising in a sense, but also, knowing on the other hand how Armenians feel about being Armenian, it didn't shock me but it did blow me away at the same time."

That money supported the Armenia Fund, but Najarian wanted to come up with a way to make a continued change, controlling what he can control in a complicated geopolitical issue while not limiting the impact to only Armenian causes.

"I really kind of looked at well, why is this so important to me?" Najarian reflected. "What is it about my heritage, why is this so important? It comes back to culture. As an Armenian, I think I speak for most Armenians out there -- especially the ones I know in this country -- is that you have this sense of heritage and culture ingrained in you from the beginning and all the way through, whether it's art, music, dance, food, religion, knowing history, just having this feeling of identity and purpose.

"That exists for me as an Armenian and I know that it exists for lots of other people from other backgrounds. So that was really the motivation to start this foundation called Who We Are -- to support and promote all these great things that we all have, and make sure they're preserved and strengthened and live on in our communities."

For Najarian, keeping his culture alive is a responsibility. Initially, it was Armenian political activists, intellectuals, and community leaders who were rounded up, deported, or killed. What other ideas and technologies were lost along with them?

"I think about what would have become of those people if that hadn't had happened," Najarian said. "If approximately 1.5 million out of about 2.2 million weren't wiped out? What would have become of this population 100 years later? That's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. Not just the lives lost, but the future lost."