Brady throws for 303 yards, Patriots hold off Bucs 19-14

Tom Brady threw for 303 yards and one touchdown, and New England’s porous defense showed signs of improvement Thursday night in a 19-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oct 05, 2017 at 05:15 PM
Associated Press

Patriots vs. Buccaneers: Week 5

The New England Patriots take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season game at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

20171005_ds_arrivals01-watermarked.jpg
1 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals03-watermarked.jpg
2 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals04-watermarked.jpg
3 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals05-watermarked.jpg
4 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals06-watermarked.jpg
5 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals07-watermarked.jpg
6 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals08-watermarked.jpg
7 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals10-watermarked.jpg
8 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals12-watermarked.jpg
9 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals14-watermarked.jpg
10 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals16-watermarked.jpg
11 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals17-watermarked.jpg
12 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals18-watermarked.jpg
13 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals19-watermarked.jpg
14 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals22-watermarked.jpg
15 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals24-watermarked.jpg
16 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals25-watermarked.jpg
17 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals26-watermarked.jpg
18 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals27-watermarked.jpg
19 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals28-watermarked.jpg
20 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals29-watermarked.jpg
21 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals33-watermarked.jpg
22 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals34-watermarked.jpg
23 / 79
20171005_ds_arrivals36-watermarked.jpg
24 / 79
dd6eab551e384ce69f07c21d3822da60.jpg
25 / 79
John Raoux/AP Images
New England Patriots, from left, Elandon Roberts (52), Brandon King (36), Duron Harmon (30) and Marquis Flowers (59) during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
26 / 79

New England Patriots, from left, Elandon Roberts (52), Brandon King (36), Duron Harmon (30) and Marquis Flowers (59) during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O&#039;Meara/AP Images
Referee Carl Cheffers (51) flips the coin before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
27 / 79

Referee Carl Cheffers (51) flips the coin before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O&#039;Meara/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
28 / 79

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O&#039;Meara/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) slips pas Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell (95) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
29 / 79

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) slips pas Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell (95) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O&#039;Meara/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) slips past Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
30 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) slips past Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan signals a first down after a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
31 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan signals a first down after a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the bench during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
32 / 79

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the bench during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, left, tries to escape a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Kendell Beckwith, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
33 / 79

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, left, tries to escape a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Kendell Beckwith, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) looks to block New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
34 / 79

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) looks to block New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
35 / 79

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
36 / 79

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) is taken down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
37 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) is taken down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the football after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
38 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the football after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the football after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
39 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) spikes the football after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
kn2_1515-watermarked.jpg
40 / 79
kn2_1640-watermarked.jpg
41 / 79
kn2_1673-watermarked.jpg
42 / 79
kn2_1678-watermarked.jpg
43 / 79
kn2_1926-watermarked.jpg
44 / 79
kn2_2025-watermarked.jpg
45 / 79
kn2_2090-watermarked.jpg
46 / 79
kn2_2143-watermarked.jpg
47 / 79
kn2_2204-watermarked.jpg
48 / 79
kn2_2234-watermarked.jpg
49 / 79
kn2_2264-watermarked.jpg
50 / 79
kn2_2318-watermarked.jpg
51 / 79
kn2_2409-watermarked.jpg
52 / 79
kn2_2577-watermarked.jpg
53 / 79
kn2_2706-watermarked.jpg
54 / 79
kn2_2779-watermarked.jpg
55 / 79
kn3_0054-watermarked.jpg
56 / 79
kn3_0083-watermarked.jpg
57 / 79
kn3_9897-watermarked.jpg
58 / 79
kn3_9914-watermarked.jpg
59 / 79
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, left, celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
60 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, left, celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as he is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
61 / 79

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as he is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with teammate wide receiver Danny Amendola during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
62 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with teammate wide receiver Danny Amendola during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
63 / 79

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) is tripped up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (98) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
64 / 79

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) is tripped up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (98) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
65 / 79

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) steps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) after a field goal during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
66 / 79

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) steps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith (29) after a field goal during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) eludes a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
67 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) eludes a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sits on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
68 / 79

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski sits on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after a pass he threw was batted down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
69 / 79

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after a pass he threw was batted down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as he is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
70 / 79

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as he is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, right, goes up for a reception over Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Robert McClain (36) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Amendola was called for offensive pass interference. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
71 / 79

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, right, goes up for a reception over Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Robert McClain (36) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Amendola was called for offensive pass interference. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee runs aagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
72 / 79

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee runs aagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the third quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
73 / 79

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the third quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler pumps his fist after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
74 / 79

New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler pumps his fist after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers missed a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) pulls in an 18-yard touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) and strong safety Patrick Chung during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
75 / 79

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) pulls in an 18-yard touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) and strong safety Patrick Chung during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is hit by the New England Patriots defense during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
76 / 79

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is hit by the New England Patriots defense during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images
New England Patriots defense breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) on the final play of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
77 / 79

New England Patriots defense breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) on the final play of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter after an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. New England won 19-14. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
78 / 79

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter after an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. New England won 19-14. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Robert McClain (36) after the Patriots defeated the Buccaneers 19-14 during an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
79 / 79

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Robert McClain (36) after the Patriots defeated the Buccaneers 19-14 during an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 303 yards and one touchdown, and New England's porous defense showed signs of improvement Thursday night in a 19-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Super Bowl champions rebounded from a last-second loss to Carolina, despite Brady turning the ball over twice — on his first interception in eight regular-season games and a fumble on one of Tampa Bay's three sacks.

Neither of the mistakes led to points for Tampa Bay (2-2), which was unable to do much offensively until the fourth quarter.

Brady threw a 5-yard TD pass to Chris Hogan in the second quarter, and Stephen Gostkowski kicked field goals of 27, 23, 45 and 48 yards for the Patriots (3-2).

Jameis Winston rallied Tampa Bay late with an 18-yard TD pass to Cameron Brate that trimmed New England's lead to 16-14 with 2:09 remaining. He marched the Bucs from his 25 to the Patriots 19 before throwing an incompletion on the final play.

It might not have come down to a last-second drive if not for another poor performance by Bucs kicker Nick Folk.

Folk missed two field goals and an extra-point before beating the New York Giants on a last-second kick last week. He missed three more field goals Thursday night, including a 31-yarder that would have cut a nine-point deficit to six in the closing minutes.

With his 186th career regular-season win as a starter, Brady tied Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. He also has 25 postseason victories, including five Super Bowls.

Defensively, the Patriots entered the night on pace to yield more than yards than any team in league history.

And, Winston and a young Tampa Bay offense that's progressively gotten better since he was selected first overall in the 2015 draft was hoping to be the latest beneficiary of New England's struggles.

Running back Doug Martin provided a lift in his return from a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers with 74 yards rushing and one TD.

But one week after throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns without an interception and overcoming a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to beat the Giants, Winston was unable to move the ball consistently until the fourth quarter.

The Bucs didn't have a third-down conversion until late in the third quarter, and Martin's 1-yard TD came on a drive the Patriots kept alive with a hands-to-the-face penalty on third down.

Winston finished 26 of 45 with 334 yards and zero interceptions. DeSean Jackson had five receptions for 106 yards.

Playing without injured tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh), Brady finished 30 of 40 with one interception.

STREAK ENDS

Brady opened the game with four straight completions before throwing his first interception of the season, overthrowing a wide-open Hogan in the middle of the field to end a streak of 264 pass attempts without an interception.

BOUNCING BACK

Since 2003, New England is 44-6 in regular-season games following a loss. The Patriots have dropped back-to-back games only six times during that time span — in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2012 and twice in 2015. As a starter, Brady is 44-10 in games following a loss.

RING OF HONOR

The Buccaneers honored Malcolm Glazer at halftime, inducting the late owner into the Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

Glazer, whose family still runs the team, died in 2014 at the age of 85. He purchased the franchise in 1995 for a then-record $192 million.

The late owner joins Hall of Famers Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks, as well as former coach John McKay, Doug Williams, Jimmie Giles, Mike Alstott, John Lynch and Paul Gruber inductees. Former coach Jon Gruden, who led the Bucs to their only Super Bowl title after being acquired in a trade Glazer approved 15 years ago, will be inducted on Dec. 18.

INJURIES

Patriots: Gronkowski was added the injury report after Wednesday's practice, listed as questionable. ... The Patriots did not report any injuries during the game.

Buccaneers: Played with three defensive starters — LBs Lavonte David (ankle) and Kwon Alexander (hamstring), and S Keith Tandy (hip). Tandy's backup T.J. Ward (hip) was inactive, too. ... DB Josh Robinson left the game in the first half with a concussion. ... DE Ryan Russell injured his shoulder in the second quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Patriots: At New York Jets on Oct. 15

Buccaneers: Begin stretch in which they'll play six of eight games on the road, visiting Arizona on Oct. 15.

Watch Games

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

