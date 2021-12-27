Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

Defense can't get last stop

4-1-NE34 (4:27) J.Allen left end to NE 26 for 8 yards (D.McCourty)

Despite the full-game struggles in all phases, the Patriots continued to hang in there, as if waiting for the clutch plays they made during their seven-game win streak to suddenly kick in.

After they closed the score to 20-14, the Bills didn't blink, putting together their most efficient scoring drive yet, needing to convert just one 3rd-and-2 during the nine-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that made it a two-score game again at 26-14 with a missed two-point conversion.

In response, the Patriots didn't blink either, putting together their best drive of the game, going 10 plays, 75 yards and once against briefly making it a one-score game at 26-21. The Pats offense didn't face a third or fourth down on the drive, though it took over seven minutes off the clock when time was becoming precious.

The Bills got the ball back with 7:37 left in the game, and despite not forcing a punt the entire game, the Patriots defense needed just one single stop or takeaway to give their offense a chance to win the game.

The D got off to a good start, immediately putting the Bills in a 3rd-and-10, but once again Buffalo didn't blink, with Allen again finding McKenzie on a long crosser with Myles Bryant in pursuit.

"What hurt us were some of the over routes against man and zone," said Belichick on Monday of McKenzie's key catches. "We obviously didn't do a good enough job of rushing or those plays take a while, so between the pass rush and the coverage, it's just not good enough and great execution on their end."

But that wasn't the last chance, as a third-down stop set up a key 4th-and-1 with 4:17 left. This time Allen rolled out evading both Jamie Collins and J.C. Jackson behind the line of scrimmage to pick up the first down.

Even that wasn't the last chance, as the Bills would land in a 3rd-and-10 one more time. Allen would use a shovel pass to pick up 19 yards to Diggs, as the Bills would punch in one more touchdown to put an exclamation point on their impressive victory.