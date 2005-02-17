Bruschi in "good" condition

Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, 31, is at Mass. General Hospital undergoing further evaluation after being admitted Wednesday night because of headaches. The team issued a statement Wednesday night regarding Bruschi's condition.
"After suffering from headaches earlier today, Tedy Bruschi was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He is in good condition and will be held for further evaluations. The Bruschi family appreciates everyone's concern, but requests that you respect their privacy at this time."