Camp opens at Bryant

All of the New England Patriots will report on time for the first day of practices Saturday, thanks to the efforts of Andy Wasynczyuk. Wasynczuk, who handles player contracts for Patriots, maintained his record of never having a rookie holdout when he reached agreements with first-round draft choices Damien Woody and Andy Katzenmoyer Friday. The rest of the team reported to Bryant College Friday morning.

Players were ready to get started. "We're feeling good," said offensive guard Max Lane as he arrived at Bryant. "We just want to get started. Every year we come here with big expectations, so we'll see how things turn out." Cornerback Ty Law shared similar excitement. "I'm anxious to get started. Once you get the first couple days of soreness out of the way, things go pretty smooth from there. For a while you feel like a piece of meat, but this is what it's all about. Once you get through this, you can get through anything."