Cardinals WR Boldin optimistic he can play Saturday vs. Saints

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin said Tuesday that he feels much better and is optimistic about his chances of playing in Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game at New Orleans.

Boldin said he "was able to move around a little bit" for the first time since he injured his left ankle and knee during the Jan. 3 regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver sat out Sunday's 51-45 wild-card overtime victory over the Packers because of a high left ankle sprain and a sprained left knee.

Boldin was hopeful that he could practice Wednesday or Thursday.

"It all depends on how it responds," he said. "I was able to do a lot of lateral drills today. It still doesn't feel as good as I would like it to be, but it's definitely an improvement."

The Cardinals' offense rolled in the playoff opener, even though it was without Boldin, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in his seven-year NFL career.

"I was a big cheerleader Sunday, just hoping to get one more shot so I could get out there," Boldin said. "It was a good one."