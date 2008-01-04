Check out what's on the Patriots Football Network!

MONDAY
Patriots Monday - 6AM - 6PMWEEI 850AM and on Patriots.com
- 6am - 10am - Dennis and Callahan
- 10am - 2pm - Dale and Holley
- 2pm - 6pm - "The Big Show"
Patriots.com webcast starts at 8:00am with a replay of all lineups from 6pm - midnight.
Patriots Today - Nightly
Available on Patriots.com and Comcast On Demand
TUESDAY
*PFW in Progress - 12pm - 2pmLive webcast on Patriots.com
*Patriots Playbook - 2pm - 4pmLive webcast on Patriots.com
Patriots Replay - 4pm - 6pmWebcast on Patriots.com
Patriots Football Weekly - 11pmNECN | Replay at 11:30pm
*Patriots Today - NightlyAvailable on Patriots.com and Comcast On Demand
- Available as a podcast.
WEDNESDAY
*PFW in Progress - 12pm - 2pmLive webcast on Patriots.com
*Patriots Playbook - 2pm - 4pmLive webcast on Patriots.com
Patriots Replay - 4pm - 6pmWebcast on Patriots.com
*Patriots Today - NightlyAvailable on Patriots.com and Comcast On Demand
- Available as a podcast.
THURSDAY
*PFW in Progress - 12pm - 2pmLive webcast on Patriots.com
*Patriots Playbook - 2pm - 4pmLive webcast on Patriots.com
Patriots Replay - 4pm - 6pmWebcast on Patriots.com
*Patriots Today - NightlyAvailable on Patriots.com and Comcast On Demand
- Available as a podcast.
FRIDAY
Patriots Friday - 10am - 6pm890 AM ESPN Boston
Patriots Friday is also webcast on Patriots.com from 3pm - 6pm
PFW in Progress - 12pm - 2pm
*Live webcast on Patriots.com
*Patriots Playbook - 2pm - 3pmLive webcast on Patriots.com
*Patriots Today - NightlyAvailable on Patriots.com and Comcast On Demand
- Available as a podcast.
SATURDAY
Patriots All Access - 7pm - 8pmWCVB Channel 5
Patriots This Week - 10:30pm - 11pmWSBK Channel 38
*Patriots Today - NightlyAvailable on Patriots.com and Comcast On Demand
- Available as a podcast.
SUNDAY
Patriots All Access - 10am - 11amWCVB Channel 5
Totally Patriots - 11am - 11:30amWCVB Channel 5
For more information on the Patriots Football Network and a detailed description of all the shows mentioned above click here.