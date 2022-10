Congrats to Donald Oldengarm of the U.S. Navy, our Hero of the Week! Donald's sister nominated him with the submission below:

"My little brother Donny is a gunner's mate in the U.S. Navy. He has been out to sea on the USS James E. Williams based out of Norfolk, VA since March of this year. Our family is very proud of him and all the hard work he's done for our country. He'll be home soon and I can't wait to watch a Pats football game with him!" – Marissa Norton