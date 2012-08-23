Chris Berman to Emcee Patriots Charitable Foundation Kickoff Gala

On Monday, Aug. 27, the New England Patriots will host their annual Kickoff Gala in the Putnam Club at Gillette Stadium. ESPN NFL Studio Host Chris Berman will emcee Monday's event. The gala kicks off with introductions of the 2012 Patriots team and coaches. It is the only annual event at which attendee have an opportunity to mingle with every Patriots player and coach.

The gala is an annual fundraiser for the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. Monies raised help fund many worthwhile causes throughout New England. Since its inception in 1994, the Patriots Charitable Foundation has awarded thousands of in-kind donations and grants to regional charities and non-profits, totaling millions of dollars.

The Kickoff Gala also features the announcement of this year's recipient of the New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award. The award is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the franchise's first draft choice in 1960. Since its inception in 2003, the award has been presented annually at the Kickoff Gala to a Patriots player in recognition of his philanthropic endeavors. Joe Andruzzi earned the honor of being the first recipient of the award. Since then, it has been presented to Troy Brown (2004), Matt Light (2005), Jarvis Green (2006), Ty Warren (2007), Larry Izzo (2008), Kevin Faulk (2009) Vince Wilfork (2010) and Jerod Mayo (2011).