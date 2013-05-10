Clark: Brady is 'greatest living American'

Steelers safety Ryan Clark continued his week-long "internship" as a guest analyst at ESPN with some praise for Tom Brady, saying he believes the Patriots quarterback is the toughest passer he's faced.

The compliments stood in contrast to his thoughts earlier in the week when he said that Brady sometimes "sees ghosts" and often feels pressure that isn't there when he's forced to hold onto the ball slightly longer than he'd like. Clark maintained his original stance but on Thursday offered up some additional thoughts.

When asked which opposing quarterback was the toughest to face, Clark once again had Brady in mind.

"Ghosts or no ghosts, I have to go with the greatest living American, and that's Tom Brady," Clark said. "You know, I said what I said, and I do believe it, and it's true. But when this guy has the opportunity to set up and throw the ball to his receivers, there's nobody better at pinpointing guys out and making plays for his team. "I mean, he's a field general, he's a winner, he's a competitor, and Tom Brady, he's given us some hard times."