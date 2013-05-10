Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jan 31 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 02 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Clark: Brady is 'greatest living American'

Steelers safety Ryan Clark continues to talk about Tom Brady while doing some guest commentary work at ESPN.

May 10, 2013 at 12:47 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20130510-ryan-clark.jpg
Tony Creecy

Steelers safety Ryan Clark continued his week-long "internship" as a guest analyst at ESPN with some praise for Tom Brady, saying he believes the Patriots quarterback is the toughest passer he's faced.

The compliments stood in contrast to his thoughts earlier in the week when he said that Brady sometimes "sees ghosts" and often feels pressure that isn't there when he's forced to hold onto the ball slightly longer than he'd like. Clark maintained his original stance but on Thursday offered up some additional thoughts.

When asked which opposing quarterback was the toughest to face, Clark once again had Brady in mind.

"Ghosts or no ghosts, I have to go with the greatest living American, and that's Tom Brady," Clark said. "You know, I said what I said, and I do believe it, and it's true. But when this guy has the opportunity to set up and throw the ball to his receivers, there's nobody better at pinpointing guys out and making plays for his team. "I mean, he's a field general, he's a winner, he's a competitor, and Tom Brady, he's given us some hard times."

Something tells me New England fans and the Patriots themselves will be remembering the initial comments more than this latest one when the teams meet Nov. 3 at Gillette Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Patriots Sign Lynn Bowden Jr. To A Future Contract

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Shrine Bowl Day 4 Recap

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar give us a breakdown of the final day of practices from the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Patriots Catch-22: Shrine Bowl Player Draft Projections, Prospect Rundown with Eric Galko

Watch as Evan Lazar and Alex Barth are on-location at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas for the final day of practices. We project where various prospects that have stood out at practices this week could be drafted. Which prospects have raised their stock the most? Plus, we sit down with Shrine Bowl Director Eric Galko for a rundown of prospects taking part in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown 1/31: "We've got a chance to do our evaluations out here with them while we're here"

West team head coach Troy Brown addresses media from the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility following the final day of practice from the East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Shrine Bowl Day 3 Recap

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down a rainy day 3 of practices from the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Troy Brown and Brian Belichick Mic'd Up at 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

West team head coach Troy Brown and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brian Belichick are mic'd up while working with some of college football's top prospects at the 2023 Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Shrine Bowl Practice Highlights

Watch highlights from this week's East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas where members of the Patriots coaching staff are serving as coaches for the West team.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising