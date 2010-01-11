Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 07 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Belestrator: How to contain Brandin Cooks and Phillip Lindsay

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Report: Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Panthers

Analysis: Pats missed their window with Gilmore

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

Colts' Manning runs away with NFL MVP for record fourth time

Jan 11, 2010 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK -- Maybe the award should be renamed Most Valuable Peyton.

Peyton Manning became the first player to win The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player honor four times. The Indianapolis Colts' sensational quarterback romped to the award Saturday in balloting by 50 sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league.

He received 39 1/2 votes to 7 1/2 for Drew Brees of New Orleans. Only four players -- all quarterbacks -- earned votes. The other two were Philip Rivers of San Diego (2) and Brett Favre of Minnesota (1).

Manning also won in 2003, 2004 and 2008, breaking a tie with Favre at three MVPs.

"I'm very humbled and grateful to be honored with this award and I really feel like it is a reflection of our team," said Manning, who guided the Colts to a 14-0 record before they rested starters in the second half of two games and finished 14-2.

"I have to believe that starting 14-0 and having seven comeback wins has a lot to do with this award coming our way, and I'm very grateful to all the players and the coaches and our fans, who were a big part of it. There were a number of other extremely deserving candidates."

The Colts play in the divisional round next week and have home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Super Bowl is Feb. 7 in Miami, the same place they won it three years ago.

Manning threw for 4,500 and 33 touchdowns this season. Perhaps most impressive, he led the Colts to all those comeback victories. The 33-year-old quarterback has started every game in his career, 192 in the regular season and 15 in the playoffs.

He is durable and dynamic, dependable and decisive. In other words, most valuable.

"He's been such a highly accomplished performer year in and year out. Just when you think you've seen his best, he improves upon it," said Jim Caldwell, who succeeded Tony Dungy as coach and benefited from the same kind of performances Manning gave Dungy. "This year is one of those in terms of when you look at his numbers and how he's been able to play consistently well over a long period of time. It's been remarkable.

"I think a lot of it has to do with his drive. He just has an innate sort of will to excel. He never gets bored with it. That, I think, is highly unusual."

Manning joined the truly elite of team sports: Wayne Gretzky (9), Barry Bonds (7) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), the leaders for MVP awards in their sports.

"I'm not comfortable having my name on that list or drawing comparisons to those guys," Manning said Saturday. "I think all of those people would probably echo the sentiments that I had before about being very humbled, especially in football which I think is the ultimate team game."

Manning, the 2007 Super Bowl MVP when he won his only league championship, noted the support and stability he's enjoyed in his career.

"I've been the beneficiary of having the same owner, the same team president all four times," he said. "I've received great coaching from our head coaches and assistants and a number of different teammates who have all had a huge impact on me."

But even when Dungy turned over the coaching to Caldwell last year, Manning and the Colts adapted.

"This offseason brought more change than any other year around here," he said. "We have had that consistency till this year, with losing a head coach and Marvin (Harrison), sort of replacing by committee with a group of young receivers. I think dealing with those changes says a lot."

Manning lost his longtime favorite receiver, Harrison, this season. Harrison's replacement, Anthony Gonzalez, went down with a right knee injury in the opener.

Manning simply turned to his latest fave, Reggie Wayne, who had 100 catches for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. And to Dallas Clark, who joined Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends with 100 receptions in a season when he grabbed exactly that many for 1,106 yards and 10 scores.

Plus, Austin Collie tied for the rookie lead in receptions with 60 and scored seven times. Pierre Garcon, nurtured in dozens of passing sessions with Manning, developed into a prime deep threat and averaged 16.3 yards on 47 catches, with four TDs.

"What he's been able to do this year with Pierre and Austin -- and obviously Dallas had a year that will go down in the record books," linebacker and defensive captain Gary Brackett said. "And I think it really says something when you can work young guys like that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Monica Brady-Myerov from Chestnut Hill, Mass.

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/6

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Judon on sack celebrations 10/7: "I always be dancing"

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Ted Karras 10/7: "I'm really happy to be here"

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras addresses the media on Thursday, October 07, 2021.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 4 Patriots at Dolphins

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 7, 2001.

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the Patriots 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Brandon Bolden on his year off 10/6: "You never forget how to ride a bike"

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden addresses the media on Wednesday, October 06, 2021.

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising