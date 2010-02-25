Combine O-Line group solid inside and out

Idaho's Mike Iupati speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. AP Photo





INDIANAPOLIS -- In a draft that's generally considered a deep one across the board, the talent available on the offensive line is clearly a part of the overall strength of the prospects on hand at the 2010 NFL Scouting Combine.

According to the well-respected NFLDraftScout.com as many as 55 offensive linemen have the potential to hear their names called during the three-day draft. The cream of the crop, as always, comes at the tackle position that's both top-heavy and deep. As many as six players could be battling at tackle for first-round status, some working on top-10 grades.

Former Patriots personnel man and current Chiefs GM Scott Pioli has been impressed with what he's seen.

"And I'm not even through all of them," Pioli said of the group. "Because I think there are some really good players that are ready to play and I also think there are some good developmental prospects too. It's a good group of players."

But does the depth on the line in the prospects marry up with the Patriots needs in this April's selection process? Having used a second-round pick on Sebastian Vollmerlast spring, and given his impressive rookie efforts at both right and left tackle, the team has at least one bookend to build around. Matt Lightis heading into the final year of his deal, while Nick Kaczur signed an extension during last season.

While adding another young blocker to build around at tackle can't be out of the question, the more likely area the Patriots could look to add bulk to would be on the inside. Starting left guard Logan Mankins is a restricted free agent. Starting right guard Stephen Neal talked about retirement, and at the very least is an unrestricted free agent. Center Dan Koppen is set through the 2011 season, but even that is only another two years.

Though not as high-class as the tackle crop, the guard and center group for 2010 is impressive. The marquee name is Idaho guard Mike Iupati(6-5, 331). The big, soft-spoken native of Samoa worked out some at tackle at the Senior Bowl, but clearly his comfort zone at this point is moving people around on the inside.

Iupati, whose family was relatively well off in Samoa but moved to the U.S. when he was 14 for the increased opportunities the country offers, already has a loose tie to the Patriots. As he's tried to improve his versatility (he also played some goal line defense in college) with drills at left tackle he's worked out with Rams Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, father of current New England special teamer Matthew Slater.

"When we first started we were working four days a week at Cal-Irvine. Technique on tackle. He's a great teacher," Iupati said, joking that tackle is "where the money is."

But his mentality is more that of an aggressive guard than a pass-blocking tackle.

"Whatever a team wants me to play I will definitely give them 110-percent and definitely know I will be the best at that position," Iupati said. "When it comes to football, I like to destroy a lot of people."

After Iupati, the only other guards rated to go as high as the second round are Illinois' Jon Asamoah (6-4, 300) and Alabama's Mike Johnson (6-6, 306). Johnson obviously spent the last two years playing for former Bill Belichick assistant Nick Saban, and according to Tide tight end Colin Peek, New England has shown a lot of interest in both players at this point in the process.

Guards slotted to go somewhere in the mid rounds of the draft include Arkansas' Mitch Petrus (6-3, 304), Texas Tech's Brandon Carter (6-6, 326), Mississippi's John Jerry(6-5, 328), TCU's Marshall Newhouse (6-3, 326), Virginia Tech's Sergio Render(6-3, 318) and Arizona State's Shawn Lauvao(6-3, 301).

Carter faces the same challenge so many linemen deal with converting from college spread offenses and shot-gun systems. As Carter describes it, at Texas Tech the linemen use huge splits, essentially putting each on an island all his own. In that way, the four linemen from the school currently in the NFL have told him that a traditional pro offense can be easier to work in.