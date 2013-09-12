Coming to the game? Download Patriots Gameday Live!

Last year the Patriots installed its Wi-Fi network throughout Gillette Stadium so that all fans could have connectivity on game day. With that network now in place, this season the team has launched a new app designed to enhance the game day experience. It's called Patriots Gameday Live and is available for all iOS and Android devices.

At the core of Patriots Gameday Live is its live and on-demand video offerings. Once connected to Gillette Stadium's Wi-Fi network, fans will have access to live replays after every play along with exclusive live camera angles. Rounding out the live video features is NFL RedZone. When other NFL games are in progress, fans can select NFL RedZone and get live look-ins to all the other games. If you have NFL Network at home, you know how awesome RedZone is. If you don't, check it out when there's a break in the action at Gillette.

What makes Gameday Live truly amazing is the on-demand video. If you missed a play or just want to see it again, they're all there, right in the palm of your hand. Every play is ready for viewing about 15 seconds after it happens. It's your own personal DVR!

Beyond the video, another feature that makes Patriots Gameday Live truly powerful is its notification system. Traffic, parking, weather and all the breaking news affecting your game day experience will be sent immediately to your phone. Even if you're using another app or not using your phone at all, you'll be notified with important developments as soon as they're available.

Then there's the Restroom Wait Time feature. We've all had that conversation with ourselves, "Should I go now? Should I wait? I don't want to miss any football!" With this feature, plug in your section and you'll instantly get the wait times for the closest bathrooms to you. Now your decision at least gets a little easier.

And Patriots Gameday Live goes beyond Gillette Stadium. Download exclusive alarm clock tones and you can have Tom Brady wake you up in the morning! Choose Tom or one of his teammates to be your morning motivation.