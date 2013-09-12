Coming to the game? Download Patriots Gameday Live!

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 12, 2013 at 03:50 AM
New England Patriots
20130828-gameday-live-screenshot.jpg

Last year the Patriots installed its Wi-Fi network throughout Gillette Stadium so that all fans could have connectivity on game day. With that network now in place, this season the team has launched a new app designed to enhance the game day experience. It's called Patriots Gameday Live and is available for all iOS and Android devices.

At the core of Patriots Gameday Live is its live and on-demand video offerings. Once connected to Gillette Stadium's Wi-Fi network, fans will have access to live replays after every play along with exclusive live camera angles. Rounding out the live video features is NFL RedZone. When other NFL games are in progress, fans can select NFL RedZone and get live look-ins to all the other games. If you have NFL Network at home, you know how awesome RedZone is. If you don't, check it out when there's a break in the action at Gillette.

What makes Gameday Live truly amazing is the on-demand video. If you missed a play or just want to see it again, they're all there, right in the palm of your hand. Every play is ready for viewing about 15 seconds after it happens. It's your own personal DVR!

Beyond the video, another feature that makes Patriots Gameday Live truly powerful is its notification system. Traffic, parking, weather and all the breaking news affecting your game day experience will be sent immediately to your phone. Even if you're using another app or not using your phone at all, you'll be notified with important developments as soon as they're available.

Then there's the Restroom Wait Time feature. We've all had that conversation with ourselves, "Should I go now? Should I wait? I don't want to miss any football!" With this feature, plug in your section and you'll instantly get the wait times for the closest bathrooms to you. Now your decision at least gets a little easier.

And Patriots Gameday Live goes beyond Gillette Stadium. Download exclusive alarm clock tones and you can have Tom Brady wake you up in the morning! Choose Tom or one of his teammates to be your morning motivation.

That's just some of the features you'll find on Patriots Gameday Live. Download it today from your app's marketplace and get ready for game day! Search "Patriots Gameday Live" in your app marketplace.

Download for iPhone >> Download for Android >>
![](https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/patriots-gameday-live/id386241868?mt=8) ![](https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.patriots)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots This Week: Recapping the Steelers and Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and preview their week fifteen matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview, Tales from the Tailgate, JuJu Smith-Schuster 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, Bill Belichick highlights some of the key offensive and defensive plays from the win over the Steelers. Plus, meet a group from Iceland attending their first American football game, in search of learning about tailgating. And re-live the best Patriots-Chiefs game of all time, which is among the greatest games in franchise history. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Tales From the Tailgate: Anton, Hermann, Arnór, Jóhann, and Árman

On this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to Anton, Hermann, Arnór, Jóhann, and Árman. They traveled all the way from Iceland to experience tailgating….the Patriots way.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/15: "We still have the opportunity to put on some good games"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers 12/15: "We embrace every challenge"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Friday, December 15, 2023.

One-on-One with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to discuss the excitement coming off the win in Pittsburgh. JuJu also speaks to their analysis of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the preparations being made before facing them on Sunday.
