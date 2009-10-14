Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 02 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 04 - 11:59 PM

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Commissioner Goodell addresses Cable case, labor negotiations

Oct 14, 2009 at 02:00 AM

BOSTON -- If Oakland Raiders coach Tom Cable is implicated by police in their investigation of an alleged assault on an assistant coach, he will be subject to NFL discipline.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that workplace violence is specifically identified in the league's personal-conduct policy, and if Cable is charged with any crimes, he could be punished.

Goodell expects to receive a report "in the next couple weeks" on the Napa, Calif., police investigation, which is in the hands of the district attorney. He said the league is "allowing the criminal process to go forward for some period of time" before it might become involved.

"What are the facts?" Goodell asked at the NFL Fall League Meeting. "There's a legal and criminal process going on to determine what are the facts."

But criminal charges need not be brought against Cable for the NFL to discipline him if he broke the league's conduct rules.

Defensive assistant Randy Hanson has alleged that he was punched by Cable during training camp and his jaw was broken. Hanson also has claimed Cable threatened to kill him during the August attack.

Cable has denied the allegations and been advised to stay silent.

Napa County DA Gary Lieberstein said his office continues to review the case and doesn't expect any announcement on whether charges will be filed this week.

The meeting began with Goodell delivering a report in which he emphasized the strong television ratings the NFL has attracted through five weeks. Asked if the economic downturn actually has helped the NFL's popularity, Goodell said it was "one of the theories because we continue to be available on free television and fans are able to gather around the TV set."

But will they be able to do so in 2011? The owners opted out of the collective bargaining agreement with the players last year, and if a new one isn't reached, a labor stoppage is possible that year. Plus, next season would have no salary cap, a situation for which the owners are preparing, Goodell reiterated.

The league and NFLPA have met several times, but no negotiations on major economic issues have taken place. Goodell said union leadership hasn't asked for teams to open their books during any negotiating sessions.

"The union got a proposal two weeks ago," he said. "This is a long and thorough process, and we're hoping to get a response in the next week or two."

Goodell, who missed one of the meetings with the NFLPA, said union leadership hasn't asked for teams to open their books during any negotiating sessions.

"Are you kidding me?" NFLPA spokesman George Atallah responded to The Associated Press.

Goodell said the league is looking into claims by the San Francisco 49ers that the New York Jets tampered with the Niners' first-round draft pick, Michael Crabtree. The wide receiver signed with the 49ers earlier this month after a lengthy holdout.

The NFL also is investigating whether Cleveland Browns rookie running back James Davis was injured after a practice during which he wasn't wearing shoulder pads but was hit by a player who was padded.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

Draft Spotlight: How will Pro Days impact Pats' draft?

Patriots News Blitz 4/2: Are new NFL overtime rules coming?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising