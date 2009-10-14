Commissioner Goodell addresses Cable case, labor negotiations

BOSTON -- If Oakland Raiders coach Tom Cable is implicated by police in their investigation of an alleged assault on an assistant coach, he will be subject to NFL discipline.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that workplace violence is specifically identified in the league's personal-conduct policy, and if Cable is charged with any crimes, he could be punished.

Goodell expects to receive a report "in the next couple weeks" on the Napa, Calif., police investigation, which is in the hands of the district attorney. He said the league is "allowing the criminal process to go forward for some period of time" before it might become involved.

"What are the facts?" Goodell asked at the NFL Fall League Meeting. "There's a legal and criminal process going on to determine what are the facts."

But criminal charges need not be brought against Cable for the NFL to discipline him if he broke the league's conduct rules.

Defensive assistant Randy Hanson has alleged that he was punched by Cable during training camp and his jaw was broken. Hanson also has claimed Cable threatened to kill him during the August attack.

Cable has denied the allegations and been advised to stay silent.

Napa County DA Gary Lieberstein said his office continues to review the case and doesn't expect any announcement on whether charges will be filed this week.

The meeting began with Goodell delivering a report in which he emphasized the strong television ratings the NFL has attracted through five weeks. Asked if the economic downturn actually has helped the NFL's popularity, Goodell said it was "one of the theories because we continue to be available on free television and fans are able to gather around the TV set."

But will they be able to do so in 2011? The owners opted out of the collective bargaining agreement with the players last year, and if a new one isn't reached, a labor stoppage is possible that year. Plus, next season would have no salary cap, a situation for which the owners are preparing, Goodell reiterated.

The league and NFLPA have met several times, but no negotiations on major economic issues have taken place. Goodell said union leadership hasn't asked for teams to open their books during any negotiating sessions.

"The union got a proposal two weeks ago," he said. "This is a long and thorough process, and we're hoping to get a response in the next week or two."

"Are you kidding me?" NFLPA spokesman George Atallah responded to The Associated Press.

Goodell said the league is looking into claims by the San Francisco 49ers that the New York Jets tampered with the Niners' first-round draft pick, Michael Crabtree. The wide receiver signed with the 49ers earlier this month after a lengthy holdout.