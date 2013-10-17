Connolly back at practice

Finally, some good injury news to report from Foxborough, as starting right guard Dan Connolly (concussion) was back on the practice field Thursday. He missed Wednesday's session after nearly the entire Saints game when he was injured during the first drive.
Four other Patriots who weren't on the field Wednesday were absent again from the start of Thursday's practice: cornerback Aqib Talib (left hip), wide receiver Danny Amendola (concussion), running back/return specialist Leon Washington (ankle), and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (right knee).
Running back Brandon Bolden (knee) rode an exercise bike during the stretching period for the second straight day.
Interviews with media will take place after practice in the locker, around midday.