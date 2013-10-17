Official website of the New England Patriots

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

Do Your Life with Former Patriot Adam Vinatieri | Life After the NFL, Memories and Family

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Behind-the-scenes of Jerod Mayo's First Day as Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/18: What's Next for New England, Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Playoffs Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/18: Reaction to Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Draft Talk

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

Photos: Jerod Mayo introduced as New England Patriots Head Coach

Jerod Mayo Introductory Press Conference: "My calling is to be a teacher and develop people"

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones React to Jerod Mayo's Promotion to Patriots Head Coach

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

Transcript: Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo Press Conference 1/17

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Connolly back at practice

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the New York Jets.

Oct 17, 2013 at 01:06 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Finally, some good injury news to report from Foxborough, as starting right guard Dan Connolly (concussion) was back on the practice field Thursday. He missed Wednesday's session after nearly the entire Saints game when he was injured during the first drive.

Four other Patriots who weren't on the field Wednesday were absent again from the start of Thursday's practice: cornerback Aqib Talib (left hip), wide receiver Danny Amendola (concussion), running back/return specialist Leon Washington (ankle), and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (right knee).

Running back Brandon Bolden (knee) rode an exercise bike during the stretching period for the second straight day.

Interviews with media will take place after practice in the locker, around midday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

