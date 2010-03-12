Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 03 - 10:00 PM | Mon Dec 06 - 05:55 PM

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Damien Harris 1-on-1

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

AFC Playoff Picture

Press Pass: Bills Mafia

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Debate Friday: TE not important?

Mar 12, 2010 at 02:00 AM
9knbenwatson.jpg


A very timely Debate Friday, as we're centering our discussion on the news that TE Benjamin Watson, a former first-round pick of the Patriots, has signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns. This, on the heels of the recent release ofChris Baker, who signed a long-term free agent deal with New England only a year ago.

With both Baker and Watson gone – they were the two main contributors at the position for the Patriots last season – that leaves just two players on the New England roster at tight end at the moment: practice squanders Robbie Agnoneand Rob Myers. Clearly, tight end has become an area of need for the Patriots.

Or has it?

That brought the *Patriots Football Weekly *staff to this week's Debate Friday topic:

Has the tight end position been de-emphasized by the Patriots?

Read the writers' arguments, then cast your vote in our weekly poll below.

Andy Hart says, "No!"

Bill Belichick'ssupposed strength, a theory to which wholeheartedly I subscribe, is putting players in position to make plays and take advantage of their own strengths. When players prove they can't perform their jobs consistently, Belichick either gives them a lesser job or gets rid of them.

So let's look at Benjamin Watson, a clear first-round disappointment in New England. Over the years he proved two things beyond a shadow of a doubt – that he couldn't stay healthy and couldn't catch the ball with enough consistency when it was thrown to him.

So, what did Belichick, Brady and Co. do? They made Watson less an emphasis in the offense, took advantage of his developing skills as a blocker and looked elsewhere more often with the passing game.

Watson was supposed to be a Pro Bowl talent, a freakish package of athletic skills. But when he was the best option for the passing game – on a wide receiver thin 2006 Patriots team – he didn't exactly dominate. When he was packaged with elite talents around him like Randy Mossand Wes Welker, he couldn't maximize his opportunities in regards to big plays, mismatches and changing games as a middle-of-the-field playmaker.

What's that tell us? That Watson wasn't a very good football player and clearly not a guy capable of consistently making plays at a high level.

But if the Patriots did get a proven tight end weapon – either a young player who will actually live up to his potential or a veteran talent – I think Tom Bradywould take full advantage of the option. Give Brady Patriots Hall of Famer Ben Coatesto work with and he'd fall in love with him and use him. I can't think of a single player that Brady hasn't gotten maximum production out of over the years. This is a guy who squeezed the most juice possible from the likes of Jermaine Wiggins, J. R. Redmond, Reche Caldwell, Jabar Gaffney, Marc Edwardsand others. Guys he couldn't get the most out of – Doug Gabriel, Daniel Graham, Joey Gallowayand others – didn't find any more success elsewhere.

In the end, I think Brady got the most out of Watson. Maybe he'll surprise me and become a more important, contributing part of the offense in Cleveland. More likely, I think he'll be an inconsistent player in their passing game and a good blocker. Six years into his NFL career, that's what he's proven to be.

And I think if the Patriots fill the current void at tight end with a more consistent, legitimate option, then Brady will take full advantage. He has the ability to spread the ball around as well as any quarterback in the game. He sees the field in its entirety. Give him a guy in the middle who'll be where he's supposed to be and catch the ball when it's thrown to him and Brady will us him. Watson wasn't that guy. Maybe, hopefully, the next guy will be and the New England offense will be better off because of it.
~ AH

Paul Perillo says, "Yes!"

This may be more about semantics than any specific philosophical approach, but I feel the Patriots have intentionally gotten away from using the tight end regularly in the passing game. It's important for teams to play to their strengths, and the Patriots strengths throwing the football involve their two Pro Bowl-caliber wide receivers, Randy Moss and Wes Welker. Perhaps if the receivers were less talented, as was the case back in 2006 when Reche Caldwell was the top wideout, then the tight end would be more prevalent in the offense. So, I guess it could be argued that if the talent level were reversed things might be different.

But the biggest factor for me in this argument comes when you watch how the offense operates. It's been a pass-heavy approach out of spread formations for Tom Brady over the past few seasons, and when you do that, it's important to have adequate protection. The tight ends have been part of that and Brady was sacked just 16 times last season. Again, the strength of the position is blocking, not catching.

More importantly, Welker and Kevin Faulkcatch a ton of passes in this offense in areas where tight ends traditional operate – underneath zones against linebackers. There are a few truly gifted tight ends who can get downfield consistently and occupy safeties like Antonio Gates, but most are possession guys who average between 9 and 11 yards per catch. That's precisely what Welker does, thereby eliminating the need for a tight end to fill such a role for the Patriots.

Personally I think it's logical that the Patriots would want to keep the ball in the hands of their playmakers as much as possible. So, using the tight ends as blockers and letting the wideouts and backs catch the ball makes sense to me. As long as Moss and Welker remain productive, I don't see this changing, regardless of whom Bill Belichick decides to line up at tight end.
~ PP

Cast Your Vote
You've read the debate. Now it's the fans turn to cast their vote. Do you think the have de-emphasized the tight end position?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Damien Harris 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots pivotal divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills and look back at their performance against the Tennessee Titans. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Damien Harris.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Titans and preparing for the Bills 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Tennessee Titans and look ahead to the Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, see the many sides of Renaissance man Justin Bethel. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Nick Folk, and Coach Belichick highlights all 3 phases in the Patriots big win over the Titans. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

David Andrews 12/3: "The biggest thing is just practice and consistency"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne on playing the Bills 12/3: "It's an exciting opportunity"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Nick Folk 12/3: "You just gotta take it day by day"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising