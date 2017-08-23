Detroit: Road Trip Travel Guide Presented by JetBlue

The last time the Patriots faced the Lions was during the 2014 season and they were on their turf. Now, they're travelling back to Detroit for the first time in four years, and Lifestyle wants to help you plan your visit to the Motor City.

Game Day

Still looking for tickets? There are still some available on the NFL Ticket Exchange for season ticket holders and waitlist members as low as $25. The Lions also have some single game tickets still up for grabs so that you can see the Patriots in action live.

Since the NFL has implemented a clear bag policy across all of the league's stadiums, fans should have their clear bags ready to go. The stadium also has extensive list of things that aren't allowed through the gates, including selfie sticks, strollers and infant seats and signs with profanity. For a full list of prohibited items, check out the team's game policy page. If you're in the market for a clear bag, the Patriots ProShop has regulation size on hand, so you don't have to worry about finding the right one.

Temperatures are set to be in the mid-70s on game day, but expect things to cool down by the 7 p.m. start time.