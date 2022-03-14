Devin McCourty confirms return to Patriots in adorable fashion

Devin McCourty is returning to the Patriots, according to multiple reports that emerged over the weekend.
Two of those sources were especially credible -- and especially cute.
McCourty had help announcing his plans to stay in New England on Sunday evening, posting a video of his children confirming the news.
"Where are we going next year?" asked Brayden, McCourty's young sun.
His sister, Londyn, answered enthusiastically.
"Foxborough!"
McCourty captioned the video to leave no doubt that he is coming back for his 13th season in the NFL with the team that drafted him in 2010.
The safety, who turns 35 in August, will play on a one-year deal worth $9 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
With a few notable Patriots veterans also hitting free agency this week, at least McCourty can be counted on for consistency in leadership next season.
He also can be counted on to have the most adorable announcement.