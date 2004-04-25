Official website of the New England Patriots

Dexter Reid Conf. Call Transcript - 4/25/04

Apr 25, 2004 at 09:39 AM 
Q: What kind of defenses do you play at North Carolina?

DR:: We played a little bit of everything. I was able to play everything from two-deep to three-deep to four-deep to quarter or quarter-half to any variation.

Q: You were pretty active in the tackling department. Did you play a lot of run support?

DR:: It was a lack of experience and depth up front. I'm not going to downgrade the guys in front of me, but we had a lot of inexperience up front.

Q: With your speed it is surprising that you never returned punts or kicks?

DR:: I did it in high school. We had a couple of guys who were burners. I never really got into all that.

Q: Were you always on defense or did you play offense in high school?

DR:: I played quarterback on offense in high school.

Q: When did you move to safety?

DR:: I played both ways in high school. I only got recruited by one school for quarterback

Q: Which school?

DR:: ECU.

Q: Were you highly recruited as a safety?

DR:: I was highly recruited as a corner.

Q: Was it a sleepless night for you or did you expect to wait until the second day to go?

DR:: I really didn't have any expectations. I prepared and I did everything I could control and I was excited. I did everything I could do over my career that I could possibly control. It was not in my hands any more, so I was just waiting.

Q: Did you get in watch any of the Patriots in the playoffs last year?

DR:: I watched all of the Patriots games in the playoffs last year.

Q: What did you think of their coverages and schemes?

DR:: It is similar to my style of football.

Q: There is a guy here who I guess you are similar to in terms of production. Rodney Harrison has made a lot of tackles in his career. Do you have anybody that you emulate or pattern your game after?

DR:: I try to take bits and pieces from guys that I admired coming up at the cornerback and safety position.

Q: For example?

DR:: I love Ronnie Lott. I was a Ronnie Lott fan coming up. I love Steve Atwater. I look at them as a tactician and do what they do and bring to the game away from just the tackling and make the plays.

Q: When did you get the call from the Patriots?

DR:: Five minutes ago.

Q: What was your reaction when you get a call from the Super Bowl champions?

DR:: It was crazy. I didn't even really want to watch it today. I watched all through yesterday to see … the guys were following it. It is long.

Q: Are you excited to play in this defense?

DR:: I'm very excited to play in that type of defense. I'm looking forward to coming out there and doing what the coaches ask me to do

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

