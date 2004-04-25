Dexter Reid Conf. Call Transcript - 4/25/04

[
Q: What kind of defenses do you play at North Carolina?
DR:: We played a little bit of everything. I was able to play everything from two-deep to three-deep to four-deep to quarter or quarter-half to any variation.
Q: You were pretty active in the tackling department. Did you play a lot of run support?
DR:: It was a lack of experience and depth up front. I'm not going to downgrade the guys in front of me, but we had a lot of inexperience up front.
Q: With your speed it is surprising that you never returned punts or kicks?
DR:: I did it in high school. We had a couple of guys who were burners. I never really got into all that.
Q: Were you always on defense or did you play offense in high school?
DR:: I played quarterback on offense in high school.
Q: When did you move to safety?
DR:: I played both ways in high school. I only got recruited by one school for quarterback
Q: Which school?
DR:: ECU.
Q: Were you highly recruited as a safety?
DR:: I was highly recruited as a corner.
Q: Was it a sleepless night for you or did you expect to wait until the second day to go?
DR:: I really didn't have any expectations. I prepared and I did everything I could control and I was excited. I did everything I could do over my career that I could possibly control. It was not in my hands any more, so I was just waiting.
Q: Did you get in watch any of the Patriots in the playoffs last year?
DR:: I watched all of the Patriots games in the playoffs last year.
Q: What did you think of their coverages and schemes?
DR:: It is similar to my style of football.
Q: There is a guy here who I guess you are similar to in terms of production. Rodney Harrison has made a lot of tackles in his career. Do you have anybody that you emulate or pattern your game after?
DR:: I try to take bits and pieces from guys that I admired coming up at the cornerback and safety position.
Q: For example?
DR:: I love Ronnie Lott. I was a Ronnie Lott fan coming up. I love Steve Atwater. I look at them as a tactician and do what they do and bring to the game away from just the tackling and make the plays.
Q: When did you get the call from the Patriots?
DR:: Five minutes ago.
Q: What was your reaction when you get a call from the Super Bowl champions?
DR:: It was crazy. I didn't even really want to watch it today. I watched all through yesterday to see … the guys were following it. It is long.
Q: Are you excited to play in this defense?
DR:: I'm very excited to play in that type of defense. I'm looking forward to coming out there and doing what the coaches ask me to do