Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 12 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jan 17 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Eagles Update: Reid leaves wiggle room for Owens

Philadelphia head coach Andy Reid stopped just short of saying Terrell Owens would play in Sunday's Super Bowl, leaving plenty of ambiguity over the details of how he'll use the star wide receiver against the Patriots.

Feb 04, 2005 at 03:15 AM

Jacksonville, Fla. -- Philadelphia head coach Andy Reid addressed the media Friday morning at his final press conference of the week before his team appears in Sunday's Super Bowl. Naturally, the biggest news coming out of the press conference Prime F. Osborn Convention Center - which likely set some type of unofficial Super Bowl media record by lasting only nine minutes - was the latest update on Terrell Owens.

Owens has been the headline story of Super Bowl week in his attempt to recover from a severely sprained right ankle and broken fibula in time to play in his first Super Bowl. Reid spoke optimistically about Owens' progress, but stopped short of saying he would play.

[

ar_20050204_ds.jpg

]()"I can't tell you how he is this morning," said Reid. "He practiced harder yesterday than he did the day before. He felt great yesterday, and we'll see hoe does again today. But I think I'm going to be saying that all the way up to kickoff. We've got to put him through some exercises and see how he does. But up to this point, he's done well. He's increased his workload every day."

Owens returned to practice with on Monday, and went through practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday that Reid characterized as the toughest of the week for the Eagles. The pool report from Thursday's practice session stated that Owens caught several long passes and saw substantial playing time for the second straight day.

While Owens is intent on playing, Reid has intentionally not given a difinitive statement that Owens will play. Reid and the Eagles training staff appear prepared to leave it as a game-time decision after observing Owens in his pre-game warm ups. He was asked Friday if what he has witnessed from Owens during practice this week has altered how he intended to use him in the game.

"Well, not necessarily altered," Reid said. "I'm not saying T.O. is going to play every play, that's not the way we're going into it. If he's going to play, then we'll see exactly how he's feeling during the game and kind of monitor that. Whether he starts or not, that's irrelevant, I think right now. We've got it broken down by different plays."

If Owens doesn't start, Reid said Freddie Mitchell would stay in the lineup at wide receiver. Mitchell has started the last four games in place of Owens, including both playoff contests, and recorded five receptions for 65 yards and a playoff-best two touchdowns in the Divisional Playoff win over Minnesota.

Win One For Philly
One of the most difficult questions for Eagles players to answer during a week full of interview repetition is exactly how much a Super Bowl victory would mean to the city of Philadelphia. There's no doubt the recent post-season history has been filled with success - followed immediately by disappointment - as the Eagles lost three consecutive NFC Championship Games (2002-04) and their only previous Super Bowl appearance 24 years ago was a 27-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders in 1981.

"We are Philadelphia's team," said Corey Simon. "That's not to take away anything from the Flyers or the Sixers or the Phillies. This city, it lives and breathes with our wins and loses. So, I see that every eyar. To finally get one and bring it home, that city would be crazy. I can't even imagine what it would look like, what it would be like. All I know is it has been a logn time since they have had one, and we want to bring it home for them."

"The city of Philadelphia has been let down, especially these last couple of years getting so close and not getting over the hump," Michael Lewis said. "Just to have an opportunity to play in this game and have an opportunity to win for the city of Philadelphia would just be great for us."

A Ride For Reid
Leave it to Eagles center Hank Fraley to provide some quality content. Fraley was posed with the logistical question this week, on how the Eagles would celebrate after a possible Super Bowl win, and if said celebration would including carrying Reid - a former offensive lineman at BYU - off of the field.

"I think we have enough guys to do it, there are 53 of us," Fraley said. "We could definitely do it. He'll get the Gatorade bath for sure, but carrying him off, we'll have to line up a few guys."

Friday Practice Update
The Eagles held their final regular practice of the week Friday, a 54-minute session that began at 11:48 a.m. at the team's practice location at North Florida University, according to NFC pool reporter Chris Colston of USA TODAY Sports Weekly. The Eagles, who worked out in helmets but no pads, held out defensive end Jevon Kearse because of flu. Kearse is expected to play Sunday. Linebacker Mark Simoneau, who missed both of the team's playoff contests with a foot injury, was able to practice.

Injury Report
The Eagles injury report remained unchanged Friday. Owens (ankle) is listed as questionable; Simoneau (ankle), tackle Jon Runyan (knee) and tight endL.J. Smith (back) are probable. All of the above players participated in Friday's practice.

Quick HitsThe NFL announced Friday that Atlanta running back Warrick Dunn was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The award, named after the legendary Chicago Bears running back who died in 1999, is the only league award that recognizes a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence. Through his "Warrick Dunn Foundation," Dunn has had the opportunity to positively affect thousands of people in his community. ... Reid touched on the differences between his previous Super Bowl experience as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers and what he has faced this time around: "Nothing much has caught me off guard. I've been well coached about the media from Derek (Boyko) and the different responsibilities I have there. And that would be the biggest difference from being an assistant coach, being the head coach is the responsibilities with the media. As assistant you can kind of hide, but as head coach you have to stand up and deal with you guys." ... Reid also didn't take issue with the overwhelming consensus that the Eagles are underdogs to the Patriots. "I think that's probably where they should be. You're playing the world champions, and they deserve to be favorites. It's important that we come out and prove ourselves that we're worthy of playing, and until you do that, that's the position you're going to be in."

Frank Tadych is a reporter for Patriots.com. He can be reached at *FrankT@patriots.com.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Marcus Jones named AP First Team All-Pro Punt Returner

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

Patriots Unfiltered Emergency Podcast on Jerod Mayo, Offensive Coordinator Search News

Tune-in for an emergency Unfiltered podcast as Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the news that the Patriots are working to extend Jerod Mayo's contract and will start interviewing for an offensive coordinator.

Sign up to be receive exclusive breaking news podcasts at: https://www.patriots.com/audio/alert

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Counting down the top 10 plays from the Patriots 2022 season as ranked by Patriots.com.

Zac and Doug receive a surprise invitation from Robert Kraft

After welcoming the team back on Sunday night, Zac and Doug Ventola received an invitation from Robert Kraft for a surprise return to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising