Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Dec 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

Eagles Update: Westbrook open to returns

Feb 01, 2005 at 03:00 PM

Jacksonville, Fla. - The Philadelphia Eagles are dedicated in finding ways to get the ball into the hands of running back Brian Westbrook. If the talk is true, that could include seeing Westbrook returning punts in Sunday's Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

With a one-game season all that remains, both teams will leave no angle unexamined as they look for every possible edge. For the Eagles, that could include maximizing Westbrook's versatility and big-play ability by returning him to the role he was so successful in during the 2003 season. Westbrook, who has worked on catching punts every day in practice, said Tuesday he would welcome any such opportunity in the Super Bowl.

"I would love to do it," Westbrook said. "I would love to have done it all year long. But because of my role on offense, it's tough to do both. Especially when you're coming off a long punt return, it's hard to jump right back into the offense. If I get an opportunity, hopefully I'll make a play."

Although Westbrook said he didn't know if he would be returning punts against the Patriots, he wouldn't hesitate to approach the coaching staff during the game if he recognized an opportunity.

"At this point in the season, you have nothing to lose. This is the last game, you can't leave anything on the sidelines. If I feel like I can make a big play in the game, you have no choice but to go to the coaches and let them know that, 'Hey, I see their weakness right here. We can take advantage of it and make a big play.'"

Westbrook ranked second in the NFL and first in the NFC in 2003 with a 15.3-yard punt return average, including two return touchdowns. He was moved away from those responsibilities as his role in the offense expanded this season, leaving the punt return duties to rookie Dexter Wynn (18 returns for 194 yards) and second-year player Reno Mahe (19 returns, 109 yards). The Eagles did not have a punt return this season, ranking 13th overall in return average.

Philadelphia special teams coordinator John Harbaugh, who wouldn't rule out using Westbrook on punt returns Sunday, said it was a situational decision but cautioned against making changes leading up to the Super Bowl.

"I think we're really happy with the guys we have there," Harbaugh said. "I really do. There's been a lot of talk about that, but I see it as a little bit demeaning to Dexter Wynn. Dexter has done a great job. He's averaging over 10 yards per return, he's caught every ball, and he's a rookie. You have to ask yourself, 'Do you really want to mess with that?' That's kind of where we're at right now."

Conceding Victory?
One of the worst kept secrets around the NFL is that Patriots defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will be named the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns following the Super Bowl. Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brad Childress, who also interviewed for the position, all but conceded he wouldn't get the position Tuesday.

"You kind of get a feel for how the winds are blowing," said Childress, who noted the Browns have not contacted him during the week of the Super Bowl because it would be against NFL rules.

Childress, who said he thought his interview with Cleveland "went well," also took the high road when asked if he was disappointed in the Browns' search.

"I think that is their decision," he said. "I don't know if I'm disappointed. Give it your best shot and Randy [Lerner] has to do what is best for Randy and the Browns. He's doing what he believes is best."

Talking About Brady
Even during the Philadelphia Eagles hour-long Media Day session, much of the talk was about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Far and wide, members of the Eagles hold a large amount of respect for Brady, in large part to his 56-14 (.800) overall record as a starter, including a perfect 8-0 record in the playoffs.

"He's the key," said defensive end Jevon Kearse. "He's the heart and soul of their team if you ask me about it. The guy just wins games. He doesn't have really big numbers in any category, he just wins games. He's got some pretty big numbers in the win category, I must say that, but he just finds a way to win no matter what it takes."

Quarterback Donovan McNabb wasn't hesitant to throw some respect to his counterpart, saying the attention that Brady receives - such as the comparisons to Joe Montana - are well deserved.

"I am happy that Tom Brady is finally receiving attention for the success he has had," McNabb said. "I think sometimes players get overlooked because they don't put up big numbers. Tom Brady has done so much for the New England Patriots and for the community in New England. I am excited to see that they are finally giving him some attention and it is well deserved. For him to be compared to a guy like Joe Montana, that's a special feeling. You can't take that away from him."

Fab Five Freddy
Wide receiver Freddie Mitchell didn't require one of the 10 podiums designated to Eagles players at Tuesday's NFL Media Day to attract attention. Mitchell has done plenty of that lately, starting with his comments last week regarding the New England Patriots secondary. Mitchell, who was available to media Tuesday for the first time this week, indicated Reid had spoken with him about the remarks, saying "I wouldn't say [he was angry]. He didn't like the comment I said. That's his program. That's how it goes."

Mitchell, who went on to say he didn't feel bad for making the comments, said he was "definitely shocked" by the media attention it has drawn.

"I was saying when I saw the media pumping it up, I was like, 'If you're hyping up Freddie Mitchell and Rodney Harrison, it's going to be a (lousy) Super Bowl,'" explained Mitchell. "I mean you have two great quarterbacks in Donovan McNabb and [Tom] Brady but it's not really on them each time you turn on the TV. It's kind of interesting how this is all playing out."

On The Line With Lurie
If anyone has a solid perspective on the cities of Boston and Philadelphia, it's Jeff Lurie. The Eagles owner, a Boston native and longtime friend of Patriots owner Bob Kraft, is an avid Red Sox fan and offered his take on fans in the two cities.

"Philadelphia is an incredible football town," Lurie said. "Boston is an amazing baseball town. The Red Sox have always been the most popular team in Boston and New England, even with all the success of the Celtic dynasty and recent success of the Pats. Philadelphia is, with all its ups and downs, a football city. Eagle fans, with their passion, are a lot like Red Sox fans."

A Soup Question
Media Day is known as an opportunity for questions from all angles, as all 53 players on each roster are required to attend for the full 60-minute session. It was no surprise then that McNabb was questioned about the long-running Campbells Chunky Soup ads featuring he and his mother, Wilma, who has become a minor celebrity in her own right. McNabb was asked if the diet his mother feeds him includes any solid foods or is limited only to soup.

"It all starts with the soup and ends with the soup," McNabb said. "In the middle is the soup. That is why my diet has really been intact. Eating the soup, savory beef pot roast, chunky chicken corn chowder, the list goes on. All of those wonderful, wonderful soups."

In case you were wondering, McNabb's favorite soup is pot roast savory beef.

Up Next
The Eagles return to more of a normal media schedule on Wednesday. Reid will hold a press conference at 8:00 a.m., followed by media availability with Eagles players. The team will operate on the same schedule Thursday. On Friday, Reid will hold an 8:30 a.m. press conference, and no players will be made available to the media.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming matchup between the Patriots and the Bills on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise.

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we celebrate the special holiday presents that Patriots fans were able to enjoy this year. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Patriots captain Devin McCourty and Coach Belichick spotlights the power running of Bills QB Josh Allen on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jonnu Smith 12/24: "We are getting better and focusing on getting better"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Ted Karras on Jarrett Stidham 12/24: "Works his hardest and contributed a lot, and is a good friend of mine"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Jalen Mills 12/24:  "It's all about getting back to us"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising