Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Sep 19 - 02:00 PM | Wed Sep 20 - 11:55 AM

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Mac Jones 9/17: "It takes all eleven, it starts with me"

Matthew Judon 9/17: "You can't come out here and have slow starts" 

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

David Andrews 9/17: "We all have to play better"

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

Christian Gonzalez high-points Tagovailoa's deep ball for first INT of rookie CB's career

DeVante Parker's sideline move springs 12-yard catch and run

Mac Jones buys time with legs for 6-yard TD to Hunter Henry

Brenden Schooler blocks Dolphins field goal

Ex-Seahawks coach Mora: 'I was very stunned' by team's decision

When Jim Mora was told to go ahead with his end-of-the-season news conference last week, he figured he could freely speak about his plans for trying to turn around a 5-11 Seahawks team.

Jan 12, 2010 at 12:00 AM

SEATTLE -- When Jim Mora was told to go ahead with his end-of-the-season news conference last week, he figured he could freely speak about his plans for trying to turn around a 5-11 Seahawks team.

Two days later, Seahawks CEO Tod Leiweke told Mora that team owner Paul Allen "wants to make a change."

"I was very stunned to say the least, and I indicated so," Mora said on KJR-AM on Monday afternoon in his first extended comments about his firing. "I've never seen this happen like this before. ... I was very stunned. I don't know that it's even hit me yet."

Mora was fired last Friday after one season as Seattle's coach, a surprising turn after Leiweke had given Mora a vote of confidence in early December when general manager Tim Ruskell resigned and following a season in which the Seahawks struggled with personnel deficiencies and injuries.

About an hour before Mora went on the air Monday, the Seahawks announced that Pete Carroll would be their new coach.

Mora said his suspicions that something was brewing grew during the week. He met with Leiweke on Monday after the season-ending 17-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans -- the Seahawks' fourth consecutive defeat. Leiweke was headed to Los Angeles to meet with Allen but told Mora to move forward as though everything was settled.

Mora then held his media availability last Wednesday, saying about his future, "I'm not too worried about it. I'm just going to go work until I'm told not to work."

He was gone less than 48 hours later.

"I figured I wouldn't be put out to do a press conference on Wednesday if things were going to change," Mora said.

Mora had three years and almost $12 million remaining on his contract. Most of his concern the last few days has been for his family and his coaching staff.

Mora said the majority of Seattle's players have reached out to offer their support. The first person he heard from was wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Mora's first season coaching his hometown team was in sharp contrast to his rookie season as a head coach in Atlanta in 2004. That year, Mora took what had been a 5-11 Falcons team to the NFC Championship Game.

This time, the Seahawks' injured and ineffective offensive line wrecked new offensive coordinator Greg Knapp's running game -- and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck's health. The defense, under rookie coordinator Gus Bradley, failed to generate a consistent pass rush, and the small secondary often looked overmatched.

Mora refused to assign blame on the radio, saying he was in the process of analyzing possible changes when he got sidetracked.

"What makes it tougher for me is not being able to complete the task...knowing that I would complete it," Mora said. "I have never failed in my life."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

Patriots Release Two Players

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 17-24 loss against the Miami Dolphins on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Bill O'Brien 9/19: "We have a really good group"

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Cam Achord 9/19: "Always looking for adjustments"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

DeMarcus Covington 9/19: "It all boils down to fundamentals"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Adrian Phillips 9/18: "That's not our standard"

Patriots ​defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Matthew Slater 9/18: "I have a lot of faith in our process"

Patriots ​special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, September 18, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising