Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Patiots 27, Cardinals 24
Playing against a team that ranks 31st in the NFL in points allowed, and ranks 32nd defensively in the red zone, should help the struggling Patriots' offense generate more consistent results.
Stephanie Bell, ESPN: Cardinals
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Patriots
Mike Clay, ESPN: Patriots
Dominique Foxworth, ESPN: Patriots
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots
Laura Rutledge, ESPN: Cardinals
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Cardinals
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Patriots 23, Cardinals 20
The Patriots' defenses flummoxes bad quarterbacks and unsound schemes. The Patriots' defense struggles with mobile quarterbacks who can break down their fundamentals. So, which trend wins out here? With New England receiving extra rest after hosting Thursday Night Football last week, I trust Bill Belichick to find the holes in Arizona's offensive line. However, I don't trust this Pats offense to be cohesive enough to make it a comfortable win.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Patriots 24, Cardinals 21
The Cardinals are coming off a bye, while the Patriots are coming off a terrible showing last Thursday against the Bills. The offense was lifeless. That will change here. They will move the ball against the Arizona defense and limit Kyler Murray. The Patriots win it.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Patriots
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Cardinals
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Patriots
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Patirots
John Breech, CBS Sports: Patriots
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Patriots
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 27, Cardinals 17
Bill Belichick had 11 days to get ready for this one, and his team has something to play for.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 24, Cardinals 20
The Patriots look like long shots to make the playoffs, but the Cardinals look like no-shots to make the playoffs.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Cardinals 24, Patriots 20
Arizona's weapons are too much for the Patriots to deal with.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 23, Cardinals 21
Arizona has the talent on both sides of the ball to test New England and are getting healthy at the right time, but their 1-5 home record and fourth-most penalties in the NFL are signs that the Patriots can pull out the win if they play clean and finish. This should be another low-scoring affair with the Patriots pulling it out to break their two-game losing streak.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 20, Cardinals 17
Who wants this game more? The Cardinals have elements that can give New England a game (mobile QB, Hopkins, blitz-happy defense). Ultimately, this game means a lot more to the Patriots, with Arizona out of playoff contention, so the Pats find a way to keep their season alive on the road.