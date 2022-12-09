Official website of the New England Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots at Cardinals

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dec 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022_ExpertPredictions_16x9

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Patiots 27, Cardinals 24

Playing against a team that ranks 31st in the NFL in points allowed, and ranks 32nd defensively in the red zone, should help the struggling Patriots' offense generate more consistent results.

