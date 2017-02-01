Fan Club of the Month: Austin Pats Fans @ B.D. Riley's

The club makes sure that they serve the community that they live in and show their appreciation for the members who help to make the club special.

"My birthday is in November and sometimes it falls on the game," said club member Finn Kielty. "So they bring me out a cake and the whole thing and sing me happy birthday. It's just really thoughtful and humbling."

Through word of mouth, that camaraderie spread across the city leading to more New England transplants visiting the pub than it can handle. Since the club has no cover charge and doesn't take pre-game reservations, members operate on a first come basis, with many typically a good hour or two before kickoff to make sure that they can get a seat.

"It's been fun to see it take off and get to capacity every week," Finn said. "The staff is great and they remember us and treat us like VIPs whenever we go in."

"I always plan my day to get there," added Robert Lashua, who became friends with Finn through the club. "But folks who think they're just going to walk up a half hour before the game and get in, they've got nothing but queue out front."

To make sure that every Patriots fan in the Austin area receives that camaraderie and VIP treatment, a new B.D. Riley's will open in March. Located slightly north in the Mueller neighborhood, Steve plans to take the same vibe to the new pub.