Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

The New England Patriots know talent when they see it.

They became the first NFL team to sponsor an LPGA golfer last year after she caught the team's eye for carrying a golf bag with the Flying Elvis logo on while playing in the U.S. Open. It didn't take long after that for her to earn her Tour card at just 18 years old.

The lifelong Patriots fan, now 19, recently earned her first LPGA Tour victory at the co-sanctioned ISPS Hana Invitational in Northern Ireland over the summer. Adding to the drama, it took a sudden-death playoff for her to secure the win on her birthday.

Titleist caught up with Pano and her father, Patriots season-ticket member Rick Pano, to produce a video taking you through an average day in her life of practice.