Patriots and PEPSI® Zero Sugar partner to help Nicole Sutton check item off her bucket list

Fortunately, Sutton felt healthy enough to make the hours-long drive to Foxborough.

She took in the view of the field from the new Gillette Stadium Lighthouse and received sideline passes for pregame, where her and her husband were greeted by Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. The couple also sat in on postgame press conferences with media, receiving a true VIP experience.

Sutton and her husband have been together since 2014, and his die-hard fandom rubbed off on her through the course of their relationship and three Super Bowls together.

The Patriots and Pepsi Zero Sugar would have been hard-pressed to find a local fan more deserving, as Sutton continues to check more things off her bucket list.

"I just want to keep exploring the world with my kids and my husband," Sutton said, mentioning she was raised an "Army brat."