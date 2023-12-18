Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 28 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Coach Bill Belichick on the Buffalo Bills: "Big challenge for us this week"

Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

Patriots and PEPSI® Zero Sugar partner to help Nicole Sutton check item off her bucket list

Battling terminal breast cancer, New England fan Nicole Sutton is checking items off her bucket list. The Patriots partnered with PEPSI® Zero Sugar to help her, bringing the Maine resident to her first NFL game on Sunday.

Dec 18, 2023 at 02:50 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
David Silverman

The Patriots partnered with PEPSI® Zero Sugar this season to identify a fan who had never been to Gillette Stadium before and invite them for an unforgettable game day experience.

The organizations didn't have to look far, as Nicole Sutton identified herself, reaching out to the team by letter.

She was brought to tears on the sideline Sunday, watching as the Patriots warmed up to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The moment carried more emotion than your average first NFL game experience.

"It's a bucket list type thing," Sutton said. "I guess when you get a cancer diagnosis, you look at things differently. You appreciate things more."

It was a long way for Sutton and her husband from Wilton, Maine, but she's used to making a drive down to Boston twice a month for appointments at Mass General.

She received her first breast cancer diagnosis at age 31 in 2016.

"I went through chemo and surgery and got the news that it paid off – I was cancer-free," Sutton said.

"Two years later I went back for a routine checkup and they found nodules in my lungs. They were hoping it was just the flu or something, but it came back, and it was more aggressive and terminal. I don't have what I call an expiration date, but I'm on chemo for the rest of my life. I'll never be able to work again because some days I can't get out of bed and it's a roller coaster."

Fortunately, Sutton felt healthy enough to make the hours-long drive to Foxborough.

She took in the view of the field from the new Gillette Stadium Lighthouse and received sideline passes for pregame, where her and her husband were greeted by Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. The couple also sat in on postgame press conferences with media, receiving a true VIP experience.

Sutton and her husband have been together since 2014, and his die-hard fandom rubbed off on her through the course of their relationship and three Super Bowls together.

The Patriots and Pepsi Zero Sugar would have been hard-pressed to find a local fan more deserving, as Sutton continues to check more things off her bucket list.

"I just want to keep exploring the world with my kids and my husband," Sutton said, mentioning she was raised an "Army brat."

"I've lived everywhere. My husband was born and raised in the town that we live in, pretty much, so just to travel with him and my kids and experience what there is outside of Maine."

Related Content

news

Matthew Judon featured on hilarious episode of 'Behind The B' from recent Bruins game

New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon was a special guest at a recent Boston Bruins game, meeting with Coach Montgomery and announcing the starting lineup in the locker room.
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. raises $25K for his Bridge to Trades program at Topgolf

New England Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. hosted his 'Blue Collar Soiree' at Topgolf on Monday, raising $25,000 for his Bridge to Trades program.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others

New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.
news

Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children: 'Hopefully they feel seen, loved and heard'

Matthew Slater has been touched personally by foster care, and on Monday, hosted a holiday party to spread cheer and make sure local kids don't feel forgotten.
news

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative comes to an end in Week 14, but for 15 Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for a cause dear to them. For Patriots director of brand identity and design Dwight Darian, it was a sign to finally open up.
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.
news

Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kick off holidays ensuring no kids feel forgotten this year

New England Patriots players Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kicked off the holiday season hosting parties with the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention for Cruelty to Children, Communities for People, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
news

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

ESPN on Thursday announced New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick will make guest appearances on "College GameDay" as Gillette Stadium hosts the annual Army-Navy game.
news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
news

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots Claim CB Marco Wilson off Waivers

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rodney Harrison named finalist for 2024 Hall of Fame class 'Gold Jacket Finalists'

Former safety Rodney Harrison named a finalist for 2024 Hall of Fame class.

DeMario Douglas 12/27: "Every day at practice I learn something new"

Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Buffalo Bills

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar sit down to discuss the key matchups and keys to victory heading into the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Go behind the scenes of the Patriots 26-23 win against the Denver Broncos on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

David Andrews on Buffalo: "It's a great place to play"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/27: "We've got to finish strong"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising