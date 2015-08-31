Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Oct 20 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Fan Club of the Month: Patriotas Brazil

Aug 31, 2015 at 03:00 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

20150831-patriotas-603.jpg

Fan club: Patriotas (Patriots in Portuguese)

President:Felipe Von Zuben

City: Based in Indaiatuba, São Paulo, Brazil, but does not have a regular physical location

When did you establish your fan club and how has it grown over the years?
Our fan club started in 2000, but we began to be more active this year after the Super Bowl. We created a website, Twitter, Facebook and podcast to talk about the Patriots in Portuguese. The people who love NFL here figured out that we were doing it with passion and they started to join us! We now have more than 4,600 followers on Facebook.

What motivated you to start your club?
I have been a big Patriots and American football fan for a long time. Once, looking at the Patriots website, I saw that it was possible to create a fan club, so I did it immediately to be closer to my passion.

Where do you meet?
We have members all over the country and since Brazil is a big country, we don't have a physical place to meet. Our solution was to create a website to spread the news in Portuguese and become closer to our members. We also created a weekly podcast. On our episodes, we talk about the Patriots and the messages that we receive from our members. That is a great way to keep us closer and continue to talk about the Patriots.

What are your plans for the upcoming season?
Our website has daily news about the Patriots and our plan is to keep up with that. Also our podcasts will be about every game of the season. We are very excited to spread Patriots news to every person who speaks Portuguese all over the world!

Why should fans join your club?
Especially for Brazilians, joining our fan club is a great opportunity to get access to news in Portuguese. Not everybody here can read English, so if you are a part of Patriotas you can stay up-to-date with everything that is happening in Foxboro in your language!

What is it like to be a football fan outside the U.S.?
It is like being an alien sometimes. I've heard a lot of our new members saying, "I thought it was only me who liked it [football], but now I have discovered a lot of Patriots fans." Football is growing a lot here over the past three years, though, and this season we have two TV channels broadcasting NFL games, so it will be easier to watch.

What else should people know about Patriotas and the Patriots fan base in Brazil?
There are more Patriots fans here that you can imagine!

To find a fan club or bar in your area, visit thePatriots Official Fan Club and Bar Registry

Related Content

news

Illinois Pats fan returns to Gillette Stadium 10 years after Make-A-Wish

Aric Burklow first came to Gillette Stadium with Make-A-Wish in 2011. Ten years later and now cancer-free, he returned for the first time since. 
news

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what Julian Edelman means to New England

Before the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman at halftime, fans wearing his jersey were not hard to find. We talked to them to find out what it is they love about No. 11. 
news

Eight years later, Patriots fan hasn't forgotten Devin McCourty's kindness to her late stepfather 

When Kelsey Cunningham's stepfather was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, she would do anything to make him smile -- like reach out to Devin McCourty. 
news

Alaskan Patriots makes trek to Gillette Stadium for training camp

When the Patriots hosted Foxborough residents and season ticket holders for an in-stadium practice, it was a perfect opportunity for a dedicated Patriots fan to make her Gillette Stadium pilgrimage. 
news

As fans return to Pats Camp, so does local teen's attendance streak  

After a year without fans in the stands, a dedicated 14-year-old Patriots fan resumes his streak of attending Patriots training camp every day. 
news

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

A chance encounter led to an experience siblings Ian and Mariela Bonson will never forget, and Ian knew he needed to express his gratitude for Robert Kraft's random act of kindness. 
news

Meet Don Cox, the man who announced the Patriots first round draft pick

You may have been wondering who announced the Patriots first draft pick. We have the answer for you. 
news

Does this iceberg look like Pat Patriot? You decide

A Reddit post speculates this iceberg looks like the Patriots mascot. What do you think? 
news

Violinist combines love of Patriots, classical music with NFL-themed covers

Violinist Abe Dewing finally found a way to merge his love of the Patriots and classical music.
news

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Nick Avtges went to extreme lengths to see his sweetheart, Marion, amid the pandemic, and this week, he was surprised by Robert Kraft on the "Dr. Oz Show." 
news

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins and Halloween costumes. 
news

Renovated 'fan van' puts Patriots pride on wheels

A dedicated Patriots fan renovated a used fan and turned it into a shrine to his team. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Onwenu's versatility offers offensive flexibility

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/20

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 10/20: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Jets Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and Jamison Crowder on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, October 22th at 7:00 pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Jonnu Smith 10/20: "We know that we're not a 2-4 team"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Mike Onwenu 10/20: "Next week's game is always the most important"

Patriots offensive guard Michael Onwenu addresses the media on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

In anticipation of this weekend's Patriots Hall of Fame Induction, coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak discuss Richard Seymour and his importance to his earlier Patriots teams.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising