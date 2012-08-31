Fantasy Football Champs: Final Week Pre-Draft Thoughts from the Champs

1st Round**

We would be starting off with either Arian Foster or Ray Rice and following up those two with Shady McCoy if you are picking in the top 3. We actually may be looking at Calvin Johnson right after that, followed by Chris Johnson and Darren McFadden and from there it gets tougher and we have to start making a decision; is it time to look at quarterback?

Depending on league scoring, Rodgers deserves to go there, and maybe even Brady if it's a six points per TD league, but we are sticking with running backs and wide receivers in all likelihood after that. Julio Jones is your 2nd drafted WR right now.

Random Thoughts

We kind of get a really good feeling about Aaron Hernandez this year (great for us Pats fans) . We thing he's going to potentially outperform even Rob Gronkowski. We also think Antonio Gates is going to have a great bounce-back year but are a little bit concerned about most of the other tight ends so we are trying to make sure we get one of those top four.

Our goal is to always get as many studs as we can. FFChamps' philosophy at fantasy football is that you don't necessarily need to score the most points (although in the end of course that's what you are trying to do); you really just need to score more points than the team you are playing.

So if you put a better team on the field, at least on paper, than the team you are playing each week, the odds are strong that you are going to win more games than you lose and make the playoffs.

As always, depending on your scoring, unless kickers and defenses score a tremendous amount those are generally going to be two of your last four picks. The only reason they aren't the last two rounds is because at that point it's pretty obvious to everyone and depending on where you draft you may get last choice of both kicker and defense, assuming the rest of your league has a similar strategy. Instead of waiting the last two rounds to do it, we try and use the third and fourth to last round for kickers and defenses. This way you are probably jumping ahead of a lot of people and getting your choice of the top five kickers and defenses.

Position by Position thoughts

At quarterback, we see that there are a number of serviceable quarterbacks you can start. So if you don't get one of the big ones early, we recommend getting back to the commandment No. 5, Thou Shall Wait on your Quarterback.

We would consider Rodgers or Brady in the late first, but then we would wait until the next round and consider guys like Brees, Newton and Stafford.

Then we would want to land either Ryan, Romo or Eli a round or two later. If you miss them, settle on the likes of Rivers, Romo, Roethlisberger or Cutler in rounds 6, 7, 8, 9 and have a top 10-12 quarterback.

At running back after Rice, Foster, McCoy, Chris Johnson and McFadden, we still kind of like DeMarco Murray and Matt Forte but are concerned about Forte's holdout having a carryover affect and are somewhat concerned that the Cowboys basically falling out of bed last year will carry over and hurt his season.

As a result, you should not waste an early pick on anyone other than our top seven or so runners. The next five or seven are guys you should not be taking until the second, third or later round, and after that point a bunch of fliers.

At wide receiver we have Calvin Johnson obviously first on our board and we really believe Julio Jones could be the second WR that we would take in any league format.

We still think you're great with the rest of the top-tier or two WRs that we have given up to 10-12 but it starts to really thin out at about 15, so make sure you get at least one of the top 15 wide receivers and hopefully two.

Get some depth, back up your running back and maybe quarterback if they are viable.