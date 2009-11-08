Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed May 12 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Fins-Pats analysis: Preparation, adjustments key

Nov 08, 2009 at 10:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH – Listening to the Patriots players and coaches discuss Miami's Wildcat offense this past week, a theme emerged in their responses.

The Dolphins will throw something new at us, but we'll be ready for it.

Sure enough, they were right.

Miami eased its way into their trademark package of plays, waiting till the 5-minute mark of the first quarter to line up in the formation. Nothing fancy, just a direct snap to running back Ricky Williams, who was lined up as the shotgun quarterback. On second-and-10, Williams kept the ball and headed left, but was swallowed up by swarming Patriots defenders for a 3-yard loss. New England had seen this before.

In the second quarter, however, the Dolphins added an element to their Wildcat that wasn't available to them last season when they first sprang it on the Pats (and the rest of the NFL) here at Gillette Stadium – rookie QB Pat White.

A prolific college passer and runner at West Virginia, White – more so even than Williams or Ronnie Brown, Miami's starting tailback – is equally dangerous a threat to run as he is to pass.

"Oh, you definitely have to respect the way he runs," LB Jerod Mayoobserved after the game. "He can pass the ball as well. He's a dual-threat quarterback, and anytime you have a guy like that, you have to take that into account."

And on his first play against New England, White took the shotgun snap on second-and-8, headed left, made a nice cutback to the middle, and took off on a 33-yard jaunt.

With Brown, Williams, and White in the game together, the Dolphins were able to put the Pats on their heels. That drive ended with Williams taking an option pitch from White and rumbling 15 yards for a touchdown to knot the score at 10 apiece.

On their next possession, the Dolphins mixed the Wildcat in with their conventional offense, but New England forced Miami to punt after just four plays. The start of the second half was a different story, as the Dolphins ate up the first 10 minutes of the third quarter by blending both offensive formations.

Brown ended the drive by tossing his second career touchdown pass – both against the Pats, both in the same end zone at Gillette Stadium, and both to a tight end (this time, Joey Haynos) – out of the Wildcat formation. Haynos broke free and was uncovered for the easy catch, apparently a botched assignment by the New England secondary.

For the most part, though, Miami's plays on the scoring drive were short-gainers. The yards piled up and the clock ticked down, but unlike last year in Week 3's debacle, New England was able to make the necessary adjustments. Miami apparently realized they weren't being as effective with the Wildcat because, for the most part, they abandoned it down the stretch, despite being within striking distance on the scoreboard in the waning moments.

Earlier in the week, Mayo told reporters that discipline would be New England's best weapon against the Wildcat. So, how disciplined was the Pats defense on this day?

"We're still very disappointed in the way we played against the Wildcat," he replied. "We had little problems tackling, but we made a couple of adjustments and got better during the game … Hopefully, we can get it straightened out before the next game."

"We just didn't play the option very well," head coach Bill Belichicknoted in his post-game press conference. "We worked on it and then it happened, but probably a little faster than we practiced it."

But New England was faster to react and adjust on the sidelines than they were a year ago. And that made all the difference today.

"I think we did a good job overall," LB Tully Banta-Cainremarked in the Pats' post-game locker room. "We did give up a couple of plays here and there, but it wasn't anything that they did. It was really blown assignments on our part. I definitely think we could have played better, but I'll take this one."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Latest News

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots to host Dolphins in 2021 opener

Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots News Blitz 5/12: James White is excited to be back

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.

2021 Patriots Schedule Release: Patriots Home Shopping Network Style

Are you tired of waiting for football season? We've got just what you need - the Patriots schedule in figurine form!

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 5/6: 'We have to embrace the journey'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising