Five Things We Learned from Raymond Clayborn's Speaker Series at The Hall

1. Clayborn was very surprised to learn he became the 2017 inductee for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

"I thought I'd never get in," Clayborn said, because he never won a Super Bowl with the team. When Robert Kraft called to tell him that he made it into the Patriots Hall of Fame, he was both shocked and honored.

2. Clayborn's last season as an NFL player was in 1991 when he played under Bill Belichick for the Cleveland Browns.

He said that Belichick was tough back then, too, and Clayborn is impressed with what he has continued to accomplish.