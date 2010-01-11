Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 08 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 10 - 10:40 AM

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Texans

McCourty reflects on Gilmore's Patriots tenure

Mac Jones 10/6: "We have a lot of room to grow"

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

Notebook: Mac Jones settling in

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: How to contain Brandin Cooks and Phillip Lindsay

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Report: Patriots trade Stephon Gilmore to Panthers

Analysis: Pats missed their window with Gilmore

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Former NFL quarterback Kosar to have assets sold off

Jan 11, 2010 at 12:00 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Former NFL and Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Bernie Kosar will have his assets sold off.

Court papers show that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Raymond B. Ray in Fort Lauderdale changed Kosar's bankruptcy case to a liquidation, or Chapter 7.

The order, issued Wednesday, says a court-appointed trustee will sell Kosar's assets and distribute the proceeds to his creditors.

Kosar listed $9.2 million in assets and $18.9 million in debt in court documents filed Sept. 23. He had filed for bankruptcy protection in June.

His initial filing said he owed $1.5 million to the Cleveland Browns, the team he played for from 1985 to 1993. He also owed $3 million to his ex-wife and more than $9 million to a bank for bad real estate deals. He also needed to repay a personal loan of $725,000 from the owner of the Cleveland Gladiators, an Arena Football League team.

The 46-year-old Kosar divorced in 2007 and last year saw his steakhouse go out of business.

Kosar, who also played for Dallas and Miami, retired from the NFL in 1996.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots at Texans

James Develin takes on new challenge in retirement: the 125th Boston Marathon

Week 5: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Notebook: Judon keeps the energy up

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kay Adams, Meek Mill sit down to discuss his new album and his friendship with Robert Kraft

NFL Network's Kay Adams and rapper Meek Mill sit down to discuss his new album, NFL influence, his relationship with Robert Kraft and more.

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Whoever has the opportunity I'm sure they'll make the most of it"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Jakob Johnson 10/7: "It's been a hell of a ride so far"

Patriots fullback Jacob Johnson addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

J.C. Jackson on Brandin Cooks 10/7: "We got to slow this guy down"

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Justin Herron 10/7: "All we can do is take it one day at a time and one play at a time"

Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/7: "The less I can think, the faster I play"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising