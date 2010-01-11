Former NFL quarterback Kosar to have assets sold off

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Former NFL and Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Bernie Kosar will have his assets sold off.

Court papers show that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Raymond B. Ray in Fort Lauderdale changed Kosar's bankruptcy case to a liquidation, or Chapter 7.

The order, issued Wednesday, says a court-appointed trustee will sell Kosar's assets and distribute the proceeds to his creditors.

Kosar listed $9.2 million in assets and $18.9 million in debt in court documents filed Sept. 23. He had filed for bankruptcy protection in June.

His initial filing said he owed $1.5 million to the Cleveland Browns, the team he played for from 1985 to 1993. He also owed $3 million to his ex-wife and more than $9 million to a bank for bad real estate deals. He also needed to repay a personal loan of $725,000 from the owner of the Cleveland Gladiators, an Arena Football League team.

The 46-year-old Kosar divorced in 2007 and last year saw his steakhouse go out of business.