Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu May 27 | 03:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

May 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The future of the Patriots organization changed on the foot of Adam Vinatieri. Mr. Clutch came through with some of the greatest game-winning and game-tying kicks that football fans have ever seen, and after a Hall of Fame career spanning 24 years, Vinatieri announced his retirement on Wednesday.

While in years, Vinatieri spent most of his career with the Colts, winning a Super Bowl with Indy in 2007, the first nine years of his time in the NFL was spent in Foxborough, and it is impossible to untwine his history from that of the Patriots. In a statement, Bill Belichick called Vinatieri the greatest kicker to ever play the game and said his kick in 2001 Divisional Round against the Raiders is the greatest kick of all time. Patriots fans grew used to Vinatieri lining up in the moments where it mattered most -- the Snow Bowl, Super Bowl 36, Super Bowl 38 -- and having complete faith he would get the job done.

After Vinatieri announced his decision to retire on "The Pat McAfee Show," congratulations flooded in on social media celebrating his legendary career. From former teammates and coaches, there was nothing but love for the former kicker.

Check out what they had to say below.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

After a tidal wave of free agency news in March, the Patriots have steadily added more and more new faces. Let's get to know the latest free agent signings off the field.
news

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Eugene Chung became the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL when he was drafted by the Patriots in 1992. Last week, on a 'Boston Globe' panel, he shared his experiences as an Asian-American in the world of sports.
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Get a close up look at the stars of the 2021 Patriots schedule release video.
news

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

The recently retired Patriot sat down with NBC Boston's Susan Tran to talk about his experiences. 
news

James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin 

James White completed his Life Sciences Communication degree from University of Wisconsin. 
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Joejuan Williams graduates from Vanderbilt University over the weekend 

Joejuan Williams returned to Nashville to celebrate completing his degree. 
news

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Yes, Nike was in the Patriots War Room. 
news

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Meet your newest Patriots.
news

Get to know Mac Jones, the Patriots first-round pick

Get to know the newest Patriot, first round pick Mac Jones.

Latest News

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

'21 Patriots start the process again

Patriots News Blitz 5/27: Celebrating Adam Vinatieri's career

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising