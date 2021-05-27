Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

The future of the Patriots organization changed on the foot of Adam Vinatieri. Mr. Clutch came through with some of the greatest game-winning and game-tying kicks that football fans have ever seen, and after a Hall of Fame career spanning 24 years, Vinatieri announced his retirement on Wednesday.

While in years, Vinatieri spent most of his career with the Colts, winning a Super Bowl with Indy in 2007, the first nine years of his time in the NFL was spent in Foxborough, and it is impossible to untwine his history from that of the Patriots. In a statement, Bill Belichick called Vinatieri the greatest kicker to ever play the game and said his kick in 2001 Divisional Round against the Raiders is the greatest kick of all time. Patriots fans grew used to Vinatieri lining up in the moments where it mattered most -- the Snow Bowl, Super Bowl 36, Super Bowl 38 -- and having complete faith he would get the job done.