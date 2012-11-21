Former Patriots DB and Two-Time AFL All-Star Dick Felt Passes Away

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Dick Felt, who played defensive back for the Boston Patriots for five seasons from 1962 through 1966. Felt passed away on Saturday at the age of 79 in Provo, Utah.

Born March 4, 1933 in Lehi, Utah, Felt, starred at Brigham Young University in the 1950s. After his college career, Felt served in the Air Force and made the All-Service Football Team before playing professionally for seven seasons with the New York Titans and the Boston Patriots in the American Football League (1960-1966). He was an all-star in 1961 and 1962 and helped the Patriots reach the 1963 AFL Championship game against San Diego.

Felt coached BYU's secondary from 1968-93 and also served as the school's defensive coordinator. He is a member of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame and the BYU Football Hall of Fame.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 24, 2012, at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgemont 4th Ward, 4000 North Timpview Drive, Provo. Family and friends may call at the church Friday evening, November 23 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:35 a.m. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.