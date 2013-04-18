Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Bob Yates, Jr. Passes Away

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Boston Patriots offensive lineman Bob Yates, Jr., who played for the Patriots for six seasons from 1960-1965. Yates passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74 in Spring Branch, Texas.

Born on Nov. 20, 1938 in Montpelier, Vt., Yates graduated from Syracuse University in 1959 where he played on the national championship squad as a First Team All-American before joining the Patriots for their inaugural season in 1960. He went on to play tackle, guard and center along the offensive line in 68 games for the Patriots over his professional career.

Following his playing career, Yates went on to teach and coach for 34 years at various schools in Massachusetts and Vermont and was recently inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. Yates will be buried in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, April 20, 2012.