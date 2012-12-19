Former Patriots TE Jim Whalen Passed Away

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Boston Patriots tight end Jim Whalen, who passed away on Tuesday, December 18. Whalen, a Gloucester, Mass. resident, was 69.
Born May 20, 1943, in Cambridge, Mass., Whalen lettered in football, baseball and hockey at Boston College before joining the Patriots as a third round draft pick in 1965. Whalen played for the Patriots from 1965-69 and led the Patriots in receptions (153) and receiving yards (2,487) during his five year career with the team. In 1968, Whalen was a consensus all-league selection and led the Patriots in receptions (47), receiving yards (718) and touchdowns (7).
Whalen is honored in Patriots annals as a member of the Patriots' 1960s All-Decade Team: a roster which was initially selected in 1971 as the Patriots' 10th Anniversary Team.