Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 02 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Patriots Mailbag: How to deal with QB situation

NFL Notes: Pats should sit this one out

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Former Patriots TE Jim Whalen Passed Away

Member of the 1965-69 Boston Patriots dies at the age of 69

Dec 18, 2012 at 10:58 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-20121219-whalen.jpg
Malcom Brown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Boston Patriots tight end Jim Whalen, who passed away on Tuesday, December 18. Whalen, a Gloucester, Mass. resident, was 69.

Born May 20, 1943, in Cambridge, Mass., Whalen lettered in football, baseball and hockey at Boston College before joining the Patriots as a third round draft pick in 1965. Whalen played for the Patriots from 1965-69 and led the Patriots in receptions (153) and receiving yards (2,487) during his five year career with the team. In 1968, Whalen was a consensus all-league selection and led the Patriots in receptions (47), receiving yards (718) and touchdowns (7).

Whalen is honored in Patriots annals as a member of the Patriots' 1960s All-Decade Team: a roster which was initially selected in 1971 as the Patriots' 10th Anniversary Team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

Patriots Mailbag: How to deal with QB situation

Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

NFL Notes: Pats should sit this one out

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Week 8 vs. Jets

Bill Belichick along with Scott Zolak break down the top plays from the Patriots win over the Jets.

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Get an inside look at the Patriots 22-17 win against the New York Jets on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Vinnie Sunseri on the running backs making an impact 11/1: "Everyone in that room kind of collaborates"

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri addresses the media on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Brian Belichick on making improvements 11/1: "Obviously for us, we need to come downhill and be physical"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington on coming to work with the Patriots 11/1: "It's a blessing being in the right time and the right place"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising