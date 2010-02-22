Free Agent Preview: Defensive Back

Official website of the New England Patriots

From now through the beginning of the free agent signing period, patriots.com will take a position-by-position look at the top players scheduled to hit the market on March 5, and a few who might be potential Patriots. Today's preview: defensive back.

Feb 22, 2010 at 12:00 AM

Biggest Names

Cornerback
Richard Marshall (RFA), Marlin Jackson (RFA), Dunta Robinson, Carlos Rogers (RFA)

Robinson is coming off a down year in Houston after getting franchised, but is a talented cover man. Rogers and Marshall have also enjoyed some success, but will be tough to pry loose with lucrative offer sheets. Jackson has been plagued by injuries, but when healthy has been the Colts best cover man over the past several seasons.

Safety
Oshiomogho Atogwe (RFA), Antoine Bethea (RFA), Ryan Clark, Roman Harper (RFA), Darren Sharper

Atogwe was franchised in St. Louis last year and could see that tag again. He's a talented ballhawk that the Rams are unlikely to let go. Bethea is an underrated center fielder who also is unlikely to leave Indianapolis. Clark is a big hitter who could be an attractive target for a secondary looking to up its physical play. Sharper is clearly nearing the finish line while his teammate Harper is one of the more well-rounded safeties in football.

Possible Patriots

Cornerback
Leigh Bodden, Deshea Townsend, Benny Sapp

Bodden may be looking for the long-term deal he could not find last spring and therefore could be gone. Townsend is the kind of veteran with loads of starting experience that Belichick has often brought into camp hoping for a steady hand. His better days are behind him, but the former Steelers starter could provide stability in sub packages. Sapp is an aggressive playmaker who could also add depth to the secondary.

Safety
Clark, Brodney Pool (RFA)

Pool has experience in the Patriots system from his days playing for Romeo Crennel in Cleveland. He could make some sense as a potential extra defensive back. As mentioned above, Clark's physical nature may be attractive in a Patriots secondary that missed Rodney Harrison's presence.

The Full List

Name 2009 Team Position Status

Blackmon, Will GB CB RFA 4
Bly, Dre' SF CB UFA
Bodden, Leigh NE CB UFA
Brown, Ralph ARZ CB UFA
Coleman, Drew NYJ CB RFA 4
Dockery, Kevin NYG CB RFA 4
Gay, William PIT CB RFA 3
Gordon, Cletis DAL CB RFA 4
Harper, Nicholas TEN CB UFA
Harris, Walt SF CB UFA
Henry, Anthony DET CB UFA
Hobbs, Ellis PHI CB RFA 5
Hobbs, Kevin DET CB RFA 3
Hood, Roderick TEN CB UFA
Ivy, Corey BLT CB UFA
Jackson, Marlin IND CB RFA 5
James, William DET CB UFA
Jennings, Tim IND CB RFA 4
Jones, David CIN CB RFA 3
Jones, Nathan MIA CB UFA
Law, Ty DEN CB UFA
Lucas, Ken SEA CB UFA
Marshall, Richard CAR CB RFA 4
Paymah, Karl MIN CB RFA 5
Poteat, Hank CLV CB UFA
Robinson, Dunta HST CB UFA
Rogers, Carlos WAS CB RFA 5
Routt, Stanford OAK CB RFA 5
Rushing, T.J. IND CB RFA 4
Sapp, Benny MIN CB UFA
Torrence, Leigh NO CB RFA 4
Townsend, Deshea PIT CB UFA
Wade, Jonathan SL CB RFA 3
Walker, Frank BLT CB UFA
Washington, Fabian BLT CB RFA 5
Williams, Brian ATL CB UFA
Williams, Tramon GB CB RFA 3
Wilson, C.J. CAR CB RFA 3
Youboty, Ashton BUF CB RFA 4

Abdullah, Hamza ARZ S RFA 4
Allen, Will TB S UFA
Atogwe, Oshiomogho SL S RFA 5
Bassey, Eric SL S RFA 3
Bethea, Antoine IND S RFA 4
Bigby, Atari GB S RFA 4
Brown, C.C. NYG S RFA 5
Brown, Mike KC S UFA
Bullitt, Melvin IND S RFA 3
Bullocks, Daniel DET S RFA 4
Bullocks, Josh CHI S RFA 5
Busing, John HST S RFA 4
Carter, Tyrone PIT S UFA
Clark, Ryan PIT S UFA
Collins, Nick GB S RFA 5
Dahl, Craig SL S RFA 3
Doughty, Reed WAS S RFA 4
Elam, Abram CLV S RFA 4
Eugene, Hiram OAK S RFA 3
Ferguson, Nick HST S UFA
Fox, Vernon DEN S UFA
Frampton, Eric MIN S RFA 3
Francisco, Aaron IND S RFA 5
Fudge, Jamaal ATL S RFA 4
Harper, Roman NO S RFA 4
Harris, Antoine ATL S RFA 3
Hart, Clinton SL S UFA
Hudson, Marcus SF S RFA 4
Ihedigbo, James NYJ S RFA 3
Johnson, Todd BUF S UFA
Jones, Sean PHI S UFA
Kaesviharn, Kevin TEN S UFA
Landry, Dawan BLT S RFA 4
Manning, Danieal CHI S RFA 4
Manuel, Marquand DET S UFA
Martin, Derrick GB S RFA 4
Milloy, Lawyer SEA S UFA
Nickey, Donnie TEN S UFA
Page, Jarrad KC S RFA 4
Peprah, Charlie ATL S RFA 4
Phillips, Jermaine TB S UFA
Pollard, Bernard HST S RFA 4
Pool, Brodney CLV S RFA 5
Prioleau, Pierson NO S UFA
Reis, Chris NO S RFA 3
Roman, Mark SF S UFA
Russell, Brian HST S UFA
Sensabaugh, Gerald DAL S RFA 5
Sharper, Darren NO S UFA
Simpson, Ko DET S RFA 4
Smith, Eric NYJ S RFA 4
Teal, Quinton CAR S RFA 3
Ventrone, Raymond CLV S RFA 3
Ware, Matt ARZ S UFA
Watkins, Pat DAL S RFA 4
Wesley, Dante CAR S UFA
Williams, Roy CIN S UFA
Wilson, George BUF S RFA 4
Young, Usama NO S RFA 3

*Up next in the Free Agent Preview series: tight end, coming Monday, Mar. 1. In the meantime, look for an all-new "Ask PFW" tomorrow, and PFW's coverage of the 2010 Scouting Combine from Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Sunday Feb. 28.
*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

