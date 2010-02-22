Free Agent Preview: Defensive Back

Biggest Names

Cornerback

Richard Marshall (RFA), Marlin Jackson (RFA), Dunta Robinson, Carlos Rogers (RFA)

Robinson is coming off a down year in Houston after getting franchised, but is a talented cover man. Rogers and Marshall have also enjoyed some success, but will be tough to pry loose with lucrative offer sheets. Jackson has been plagued by injuries, but when healthy has been the Colts best cover man over the past several seasons.

Safety

Oshiomogho Atogwe (RFA), Antoine Bethea (RFA), Ryan Clark, Roman Harper (RFA), Darren Sharper

Atogwe was franchised in St. Louis last year and could see that tag again. He's a talented ballhawk that the Rams are unlikely to let go. Bethea is an underrated center fielder who also is unlikely to leave Indianapolis. Clark is a big hitter who could be an attractive target for a secondary looking to up its physical play. Sharper is clearly nearing the finish line while his teammate Harper is one of the more well-rounded safeties in football.

Possible Patriots

Cornerback

Leigh Bodden, Deshea Townsend, Benny Sapp

Bodden may be looking for the long-term deal he could not find last spring and therefore could be gone. Townsend is the kind of veteran with loads of starting experience that Belichick has often brought into camp hoping for a steady hand. His better days are behind him, but the former Steelers starter could provide stability in sub packages. Sapp is an aggressive playmaker who could also add depth to the secondary.

Safety

Clark, Brodney Pool (RFA)

Pool has experience in the Patriots system from his days playing for Romeo Crennel in Cleveland. He could make some sense as a potential extra defensive back. As mentioned above, Clark's physical nature may be attractive in a Patriots secondary that missed Rodney Harrison's presence.

The Full List

