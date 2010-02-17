Free Agent Preview: Linebacker

Some interesting names on this list to ponder, including a couple of UFAs. Dansby is a dynamic athlete but hasn't played in a scheme like New England's as a pro. Bullock would fall into a similar category. Kampman is an interesting guy in that he played as a rush linebacker in Dom Capers' 3-4 last year in Green Bay, but says he's open to playing in either system.

Banta-Cain seems ticketed for a return after his 10-sack season. Reports had him already re-signed late in the season, but those proved to be premature. It does look like he'll be back, and Woods need only be tendered. Merriman might be had based on reports out of San Diego that indicate the Chargers aren't all that interested in retaining him. A lower-than-expected tender could make him available. Kampman played for Belichick protégé Kirk Ferentz at Iowa and enjoyed a solid season as an OLB. He could be a cheaper alternative to Peppers.